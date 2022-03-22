KMA Sports Logo 2
Design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- A big day of baseball and soccer is joined by some golf, tennis and indoor track on Tuesday's KMAland Sports Schedule.

Check out the full schedule for Tuesday below.

KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE 

East Atchison at St. Joseph Christian

Osborn at Nodaway Valley

Plattsburg at North Nodaway

East Buchanan at Platte Valley

North Andrew at North Platte

Maryville at Savannah

Nebraska City at Roncalli Catholic

Omaha North at Auburn

Elkhorn North at Platte Valley

KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE 

Auburn, Humboldt-TRS at Falls City (B)

KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE 

Maryville at Savannah (G)

Auburn at Crete (G)

Conestoga at Seward (G)

Bennington at Conestoga (B)

KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE 

Savannah at Maryville (B)

KMALAND TRACK & FIELD SCHEDULE 

South Dakota Indoor (B)

Simpson Indoor (G/B)

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.