(KMAland) -- A big day of baseball and soccer is joined by some golf, tennis and indoor track on Tuesday's KMAland Sports Schedule.
Check out the full schedule for Tuesday below.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE
East Atchison at St. Joseph Christian
Osborn at Nodaway Valley
Plattsburg at North Nodaway
East Buchanan at Platte Valley
North Andrew at North Platte
Maryville at Savannah
Nebraska City at Roncalli Catholic
Omaha North at Auburn
Elkhorn North at Platte Valley
KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE
Auburn, Humboldt-TRS at Falls City (B)
KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE
Maryville at Savannah (G)
Auburn at Crete (G)
Conestoga at Seward (G)
Bennington at Conestoga (B)
KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE
Savannah at Maryville (B)
KMALAND TRACK & FIELD SCHEDULE
South Dakota Indoor (B)
Simpson Indoor (G/B)