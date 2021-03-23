KMA Sports Logo 2
(KMAland) -- Baseball, golf, soccer, tennis and track is on a busy KMAland Sports Schedule on Tuesday.

Check out the full schedule for Tuesday below.

KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE

East Atchison at St. Joseph Christian

Savannah at Maryville

Platte Valley (MO) at East Buchanan

North Platte at North Andrew

Platte Valley (NE) at Elkhorn North

Auburn at Omaha North

KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE

Falls City, Humboldt-TRS at Auburn (B)

KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE

Savannah at Maryville (G) POSTPONED TO 3/24

Conestoga at Bennington (B)

KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE

Maryville at Savannah (B) POSTPONED TO 3/24

KMALAND TRACK SCHEDULE

Mount Marty Indoor (Sioux City East, Sioux City North)

