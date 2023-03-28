KMA Sports Logo 2
Design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- KMA Sports has track and field coverage from Glenwood and Bedford on a busy Tuesday in KMAland.

Check out the full schedule below.

KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE 

South Holt at Penney

St. Joseph Christian at Platte Valley

Maryville at South Harrison 

Lafayette at Savannah 

DeKalb at King City

Wahoo at Nebraska City

Falls City at Louisville-Weeping Water

Seward at Platte Valley (NE)

KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE 

CAM, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at AHSTW (B)

Gretna Tournament (B) (Plattsmouth)

Palmyra at Elmwood-Murdock (B)

KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE

Lewis Central at Indianola (B)

Harlan at Creston (G)

Collins-Maxwell at Creston (B)

Riverside at Atlantic (B)

Denison-Schleswig at Tri-Center (G)

Sioux City East at Denison-Schleswig (B)

Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley at Logan-Magnolia (G)

St. Albert at Abraham Lincoln (G)

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at MOC-Floyd Valley (G)

MOC-Floyd Valley at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (B)

Lafayette at Maryville (G)

Plattsmouth at Ralston (G)

Ralston at Conestoga (B)

Conestoga at Crete (G)

KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE

Kuemper Catholic at Lewis Central (G)

Lewis Central at Kuemper Catholic (B)

St. Albert at Thomas Jefferson (G/B)

Harlan at Abraham Lincoln (B)

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Vermillion at Yankton (B)

LeMars at Sioux City North (G)

Sioux City North at LeMars (B)

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Sioux City West (B)

Cameron at Maryville (B)

Bishop LeBlond at Savannah (B)

Nebraska City at Ralston (G)

KMALAND TRACK & FIELD SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten South Division at Glenwood (G/B) Twitter: @NickStavas

AT South Dakota (G/B)

AT Earlham (G/B) (Atlantic, Mount Ayr) 

AT Woodbine (G/B)

AT Audubon (B)

AT Bedford (G/B) Twitter: @TrevMaeder96

AT Des Moines Christian (G/B) (Ankeny Christian)

AT Belle Plaine (G) (Twin Cedars)

AT North Platte MO (G/B) (East Atchison)

AT Auburn (G/B)

AT Lathrop MO (G/B) (Maryville)

AT South Harrison MO (G/B) (King City)

AT Yutan (G/B) (Elmwood-Murdock)

AT Falls City (G/B)

AT Wilber-Clatonia (G/B) (Palmyra, Lourdes Central Catholic)

AT Friend (G/B) (Sterling)

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.