(KMAland) -- A very busy Tuesday on the KMAland Sports Schedule with plenty of baseball, golf, soccer, tennis and track & field.

Check out the full schedule below.

KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE 

Penney at South Holt

North Platte at Northeast Nodaway 

Platte Valley (MO) at St. Joseph Christian

South Harrison at Maryville 

Nebraska City at Wahoo 

Platte Valley (NE) at Seward

KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE 

CAM, Exira/EHK at AHSTW (G/B)

Gretna Tournament (B)

Palmyra at Elmwood-Murdock (B)

KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE 

Creston at Harlan (G)

St. Albert at Abraham Lincoln (G)

Creston vs. Collins-Maxwell at West Marshall (B)

Denison-Schleswig at Sioux City East (B)

Indianola at Lewis Central (B)

Underwood at Treynor (G)

West Central Valley at Logan-Magnolia (G)

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at MOC-Floyd Valley (B)

MOC-Floyd Valley at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (G)

Maryville at Lafayette (G)

Conestoga at Ralston (B)

Ralston at Plattsmouth (G)

Crete at Conestoga (G)

KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE 

Southwest Valley at Glenwood (B)

Thomas Jefferson at St. Albert (G)

Abraham Lincoln at Harlan (B)

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Vermillion at Yankton (B)

Maryville at Cameron (B)

Nebraska City at Ralston (G)

KMALAND TRACK & FIELD SCHEDULE 

AT Woodbine (G/B)

AT Bedford (G/B)

AT Audubon (B)

AT LeMars (G/B)

AT Belle Plaine (G)

AT Lathrop MO (G/B)

AT North Platte MO (G/B)

AT Wilber-Clatonia NE (G/B)

AT Auburn (G/B)

AT Yutan NE (G/B)

AT Falls City (G/B)

AT Friend NE (G/B)

