(KMAland) -- A total of 13 track meets and plenty of baseball, golf, soccer and tennis on the potential Tuesday KMAland Sports Schedule.
Trevor Maeder (@TrevMaeder96) will have coverage from the Hawkeye Ten South Division Meet at Clarinda. View the complete Tuesday schedule below.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE
East Atchison at Platte Valley
South Holt at West Nodaway/Nodaway-Holt
Osborn at North Nodaway
Northeast Nodaway at DeKalb
Maryville at South Harrison
Wahoo at Nebraska City
Blair at Plattsmouth
Seward at Platte Valley
KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE
CAM, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at AHSTW (G/B)
Logan-Magnolia, Hinton, Kingsley-Pierson, River Valley at MVAOCOU (G)
Gretna Tournament (Ashland-Greenwood, Plattsmouth) (B)
KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE
Lafayette at Maryville (G)
Plattsmouth at Roncalli Catholic (B)
Ralston at Plattsmouth (G)
Conestoga at Crete (G)
Ralston at Conestoga (B)
KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE
St. Albert at Thomas Jefferson (G)
Harlan at Abraham Lincoln (B)
Cameron at Maryville (B)
Ralston at Nebraska City (G)
KMALAND TRACK SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten South Meet at Clarinda Follow @TrevMaeder96
Belle Plaine (Twin Cedars) (G)
Lathrop (Maryville, North Nodaway, West Nodaway) (G/B)
North Platte (Nodaway-Holt, Northeast Nodaway, North Andrew) (G/B)
South Harrison (Worth County) (B)
Auburn (G/B)
Yutan (Elmwood-Murdock) (G/B)
Wilber-Clatonia (G/B) (Conestoga, Lourdes Central Catholic, Palmyra)
Friend (G/B) (Lourdes Central Catholic)
Falls City (G/B)