KMA Sports Logo 2
Design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- A total of 13 track meets and plenty of baseball, golf, soccer and tennis on the potential Tuesday KMAland Sports Schedule.

Trevor Maeder (@TrevMaeder96) will have coverage from the Hawkeye Ten South Division Meet at Clarinda. View the complete Tuesday schedule below.

KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE

East Atchison at Platte Valley

South Holt at West Nodaway/Nodaway-Holt

Osborn at North Nodaway

Northeast Nodaway at DeKalb

Maryville at South Harrison

Wahoo at Nebraska City

Blair at Plattsmouth

Seward at Platte Valley

KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE

CAM, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at AHSTW (G/B)

Logan-Magnolia, Hinton, Kingsley-Pierson, River Valley at MVAOCOU (G)

Gretna Tournament (Ashland-Greenwood, Plattsmouth) (B)

KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE

Lafayette at Maryville (G)

Plattsmouth at Roncalli Catholic (B)

Ralston at Plattsmouth (G)

Conestoga at Crete (G)

Ralston at Conestoga (B)

KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE

St. Albert at Thomas Jefferson (G)

Harlan at Abraham Lincoln (B)

Cameron at Maryville (B)

Ralston at Nebraska City (G)

KMALAND TRACK SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten South Meet at Clarinda Follow @TrevMaeder96

Belle Plaine (Twin Cedars) (G)

Lathrop (Maryville, North Nodaway, West Nodaway) (G/B)

North Platte (Nodaway-Holt, Northeast Nodaway, North Andrew) (G/B)

South Harrison (Worth County) (B)

Auburn (G/B)

Yutan (Elmwood-Murdock) (G/B)

Wilber-Clatonia (G/B) (Conestoga, Lourdes Central Catholic, Palmyra)

Friend (G/B) (Lourdes Central Catholic)

Falls City (G/B)

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.