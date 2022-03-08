(KMAland) -- It’s a busy Tuesday of high school basketball with six quarterfinals in Des Moines, 16 state sectionals in Missouri and another 24 quarterfinals in Lincoln.
KMA Sports has coverage from four games at the Nebraska state tournaments. Check out the full rundown for Tuesday below.
KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE — Tournament Trail
Iowa Boys Class 2A State Quarterfinals
Mid-Prairie vs. Monticello, 10:30 AM
Jesup vs. Rock Valley, 12:15 PM
Iowa Boys Class 3A State Quarterfinals
Carroll vs. Dallas Center-Grimes, 2:00 PM
Marion vs. Winterset, 3:45 PM
Central DeWitt vs. Decorah, 5:30 PM
Davenport Assumption vs. Humboldt, 7:15 PM
Missouri Girls Class 4 State Sectionals
Central (Park Hills) vs. Doniphan at Farmington, 6:00 PM
Lutheran South vs. St. James at Kirkwood, 6:00 PM
Cardinal Ritter vs. John Burroughs at Cedar Hill, 6:00 PM
Hallsville vs. Orchard Farm at Troy, 6:00 PM
California vs. Helias Catholic at Rolla, 6:00 PM
Ava vs. Seneca at Nixa, 6:00 PM
Clinton vs. St. Pius X (Kansas City) at Independence, 6:00 PM
Benton vs. Odessa at Liberty, 6:00 PM
Missouri Boys Class 4 State Sectionals
Central (New Madrid County) vs. Central (Park Hills) at Farmington, 7:45 PM
Lift for Life Academy Charter vs. Sullivan at Kirkwood, 7:45 PM
MICDS vs. Vashon at Cedar Hill, 7:45 PM
Mexico vs. St. Charles West at Troy, 7:45 PM
Fair Grove vs. Father Tolton Regional Catholic at Rolla, 7:45 PM
Lamar vs. Willow Springs at Nixa, 7:45 PM
Barstow vs. Pembroke Hill at Independence, 7:45 PM
Lafayette (St. Joseph) vs. Richmond at Liberty, 7:45 PM
Nebraska Girls Class B State Quarterfinals
Elkhorn North vs. Waverly at PBA, 9:00 AM
Norris vs. York at PBA, 10:45 AM
Skutt Catholic vs. Blair at Devaney, 6:00 PM
Adams Central vs. Beatrice at Devaney, 7:45 PM
Nebraska Girls Class C2 State Quarterfinals (at Lincoln Southeast)
Hastings St. Cecilia vs. Elkhorn Valley, 1:30 PM
Crofton vs. Ponca, 3:15 PM
Guardian Angels Central Catholic vs. Oakland-Craig, 6:00 PM
Bridgeport vs. Sutton, 7:45 PM
Nebraska Girls Class D1 State Quarterfinals (at Lincoln Southwest)
Elmwood-Murdock vs. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 1:30 PM Follow @TrevMaeder96
Shelton vs. Niobrara/Verdigre, 3:15 PM
Archbishop Bergan vs. BDS, 9:00 AM
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family vs. Nebraska Christian, 10:45 AM
Nebraska Boys Class A State Quarterfinals (at Pinnacle Bank Arena)
Millard North vs. Elkhorn South, 1:30 PM
Gretna vs. Omaha Central, 3:15 PM
Bellevue West vs. Lincoln Pius X, 6:00 PM
Omaha Westside vs. Creighton Prep, 7:45 PM
Nebraska Boys Class C1 State Quarterfinals (at Devaney Sports Center)
Wahoo vs. Fort Calhoun, 9:00 AM
Auburn vs. Omaha Concordia, 10:45 AM Follow @MattMcMaster62
Ashland-Greenwood vs. Ogallala, 1:30 PM Follow @MattMcMaster62
Kearney Catholic vs. Wayne, 3:15 PM
Nebraska Boys Class D2 State Quarterfinals
St. Mary’s, O’Neill vs. Shelton at Lincoln Southeast, 9:00 AM
Wynot vs. Osceola at Lincoln Southeast, 10:45 AM
Falls City Sacred Heart vs. Mullen at Lincoln Southwest, 6:00 PM Follow @TrevMaeder96
Hyannis vs. Parkview Christian at Lincoln Southwest, 7:45 PM