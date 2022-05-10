KMA Sports Logo 2
(KMAland) -- Nebraska district track begins, the Missouri River Conference golf meet is in Sioux City and a big slate of soccer on Tuesday's KMAland Sports Schedule.

KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE

Platte Valley at Mid-Buchanan

KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE

Treynor at Glenwood (G)

Missouri River Conference Meet at Floyd Golf Course, Sioux City (G)

Nebraska City, Plattsmouth at Waverly Invitational (B)

Ashland-Greenwood, Elmwood-Murdock, Falls City, Johnson County Central, Palmyra, Syracuse at Lincoln Christian Invitational (B)

KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE

Lewis Central at Glenwood (G)

St. Albert at Logan-Magnolia (G)

Logan-Magnolia at St. Albert (B)

Denison-Schleswig at Missouri Valley (G)

Missouri Valley at Denison-Schleswig (B)

AHSTW at Harlan (G/B)

Creston at Atlantic (G)

Kuemper Catholic at Creston (B)

Tri-Center at Panorama (G/B)

Colfax-Mingo at Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley (B)

Thomas Jefferson at Sioux City West (G)

Sioux City West at Thomas Jefferson (B)

Abraham Lincoln at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (G)

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Abraham Lincoln (B)

Bishop Heelan Catholic at Sioux City North (G)

Sioux City North at Bishop Heelan Catholic (B)

Savannah at Maryville (G)

KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE

Sioux City North at Kuemper Catholic (G)

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at South Sioux City (G)

Norfolk at Sioux City East (G)

Class 1 District 16 Championship: Maryville vs. Savannah (B)

KMALAND TRACK & FIELD SCHEDULE

AT Benton (G/B)

Nebraska Class B District 1 Meet at Platteview: Ashland-Greenwood, Auburn, Falls City, Nebraska City, Plattsmouth, Syracuse

