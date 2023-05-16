KMA Sports Logo 2
(KMAland) -- Postseason golf, tennis and soccer and regular season baseball is on the slate for Tuesday. Check out the full KMAland Sports Schedule below.

KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE 

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Lewis Central at Shenandoah

Missouri River Conference 

Sioux City North at Abraham Lincoln (DH)

Thomas Jefferson at Sioux City West (DH)

LeMars at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (DH)

Non-Conference 

Red Oak at Missouri Valley

Winterset at Creston

Lenox at Sidney

Audubon at Griswold

Fremont-Mills at Southwest Valley

West Harrison at Logan-Magnolia

Coon Rapids-Bayard at IKM-Manning

Boyer Valley at AHSTW

East Union at Clarke

Mormon Trail at Wayne

Chariton at Southeast Warren

MOC-Floyd Valley at Sioux City East

ADM at Ankeny Christian 

North Mahaska at Twin Cedars

Pekin at Moravia

Missouri Class 1 District 15 Semifinals (at Guilford)

Platte Valley vs. Nodaway Valley, 4:00 PM 

Rock Port vs. South Holt, 6:00 PM

Missouri Class 2 District 16 Semifinals (at Maysville) 

Maysville vs. East Atchison, 5:00 PM

Albany vs. Northeast Nodaway, 7:00 PM

Nebraska Class A State Tournament (at Tal Anderson Field)

Elimination Game: Creighton Prep vs. Grand Island, 4:00 PM

Elimination Game: Elkhorn South vs. Bellevue West, 7:00 Pm

Nebraska Class B State Tournament (at Fricke Field)

Elimination Game: Beatrice vs. Gross Catholic, 4:00 PM

Elimination Game: Elkhorn vs. Skutt Catholic, 7:00 PM

Nebraska Class C State Tournament (at Omaha Westside)

Elimination Game: Platteview vs. Concordia/Brownell Talbot/Omaha Christian Academy, 4:00 PM

Elimination Game: Wayne vs. Central City/Fullerton/Centura, 7:00 PM

KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE 

Nebraska Class B District 1 Tournament at Nebraska City (The Golf Club at Table Creek) (Ashland-Greenwood, Auburn, Nebraska City, Plattsmouth) (B) 

Missouri Class 1 State Tournament at Columbia (Country Club of Missouri) (Individuals: Jordyn Wright, Stanberry; Tayden Cook, Rock Port; Samuel Derks, King City; River Dow, East Atchison; Brady Armfield, King City; Aricin Weber, Rock Port; Carter Gebhards, Rock Port) (B)

Missouri Class 3 State Tournament at New Bloomfield (Meadow Lake Acres Country Club) (Individuals: Jack Dinsdale, Maryville; Zach Merritt, Savannah; Ethan Scott, Maryville) (B)

KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE 

Regular Season

Abraham Lincoln at Sioux City East (B)

Sioux City East at Abraham Lincoln (G)

Thomas Jefferson at Sioux City North (G)

Iowa Class 3A Substate 1 — First Round

LeMars at Storm Lake (B)

Iowa Class 3A Substate 7 — First Round 

Thomas Jefferson at Indianola (B)

Nebraska State Championships 

Class A: Gretna vs. Creighton Prep (B), 8:00 PM

Class B: Bennington vs. Skutt Catholic (B), 5:30 PM

KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE 

Iowa Girls Class 1A Region 1 

Semifinal: Clarinda vs. Lewis Central (at Atlantic), 9:00 AM

Quarterfinal: St. Albert vs. Bishop Heelan Catholic (at Kuemper), 1:00 PM

Iowa Girls Class 2A Region 4

Quarterfinal: Abraham Lincoln vs. Norwalk (at WDM Valley), 9:00 AM

Quarterfinal: Marshalltown at WDM Valley, 9:00 AM

Missouri Class 1 State Sectionals

Savannah vs. Warrensburg (at Trenton)

St. Pius X at Trenton

Duchesne vs. Osage

North Point vs. Father Tolton Regional Catholic

