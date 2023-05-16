(KMAland) -- Postseason golf, tennis and soccer and regular season baseball is on the slate for Tuesday. Check out the full KMAland Sports Schedule below.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Lewis Central at Shenandoah
Missouri River Conference
Sioux City North at Abraham Lincoln (DH)
Thomas Jefferson at Sioux City West (DH)
LeMars at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (DH)
Non-Conference
Red Oak at Missouri Valley
Winterset at Creston
Lenox at Sidney
Audubon at Griswold
Fremont-Mills at Southwest Valley
West Harrison at Logan-Magnolia
Coon Rapids-Bayard at IKM-Manning
Boyer Valley at AHSTW
East Union at Clarke
Mormon Trail at Wayne
Chariton at Southeast Warren
MOC-Floyd Valley at Sioux City East
ADM at Ankeny Christian
North Mahaska at Twin Cedars
Pekin at Moravia
Missouri Class 1 District 15 Semifinals (at Guilford)
Platte Valley vs. Nodaway Valley, 4:00 PM
Rock Port vs. South Holt, 6:00 PM
Missouri Class 2 District 16 Semifinals (at Maysville)
Maysville vs. East Atchison, 5:00 PM
Albany vs. Northeast Nodaway, 7:00 PM
Nebraska Class A State Tournament (at Tal Anderson Field)
Elimination Game: Creighton Prep vs. Grand Island, 4:00 PM
Elimination Game: Elkhorn South vs. Bellevue West, 7:00 Pm
Nebraska Class B State Tournament (at Fricke Field)
Elimination Game: Beatrice vs. Gross Catholic, 4:00 PM
Elimination Game: Elkhorn vs. Skutt Catholic, 7:00 PM
Nebraska Class C State Tournament (at Omaha Westside)
Elimination Game: Platteview vs. Concordia/Brownell Talbot/Omaha Christian Academy, 4:00 PM
Elimination Game: Wayne vs. Central City/Fullerton/Centura, 7:00 PM
KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE
Nebraska Class B District 1 Tournament at Nebraska City (The Golf Club at Table Creek) (Ashland-Greenwood, Auburn, Nebraska City, Plattsmouth) (B)
Missouri Class 1 State Tournament at Columbia (Country Club of Missouri) (Individuals: Jordyn Wright, Stanberry; Tayden Cook, Rock Port; Samuel Derks, King City; River Dow, East Atchison; Brady Armfield, King City; Aricin Weber, Rock Port; Carter Gebhards, Rock Port) (B)
Missouri Class 3 State Tournament at New Bloomfield (Meadow Lake Acres Country Club) (Individuals: Jack Dinsdale, Maryville; Zach Merritt, Savannah; Ethan Scott, Maryville) (B)
KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE
Regular Season
Abraham Lincoln at Sioux City East (B)
Sioux City East at Abraham Lincoln (G)
Thomas Jefferson at Sioux City North (G)
Iowa Class 3A Substate 1 — First Round
LeMars at Storm Lake (B)
Iowa Class 3A Substate 7 — First Round
Thomas Jefferson at Indianola (B)
Nebraska State Championships
Class A: Gretna vs. Creighton Prep (B), 8:00 PM
Class B: Bennington vs. Skutt Catholic (B), 5:30 PM
KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE
Iowa Girls Class 1A Region 1
Semifinal: Clarinda vs. Lewis Central (at Atlantic), 9:00 AM
Quarterfinal: St. Albert vs. Bishop Heelan Catholic (at Kuemper), 1:00 PM
Iowa Girls Class 2A Region 4
Quarterfinal: Abraham Lincoln vs. Norwalk (at WDM Valley), 9:00 AM
Quarterfinal: Marshalltown at WDM Valley, 9:00 AM
Missouri Class 1 State Sectionals
Savannah vs. Warrensburg (at Trenton)
St. Pius X at Trenton
Duchesne vs. Osage
North Point vs. Father Tolton Regional Catholic