(KMAland) -- It's a big day of regional team girls tennis with plenty of baseball, golf and soccer also on the Tuesday KMAland Sports Schedule. Check it out below.

KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Wayne at Lenox

Missouri River Conference 

Sioux City West at Thomas Jefferson (DH)

Abraham Lincoln at Sioux City North (DH)

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at LeMars (DH)

Non-Conference 

Red Oak at East Mills

St. Albert at Logan-Magnolia

Nodaway Valley at Atlantic

Creston at Winterset

Audubon at Griswold

Sidney at Lenox

IKM-Manning at Coon Rapids-Bayard

Logan-Magnolia at West Harrison

Southeast Warren at Chariton

Woodbine at Lawton-Bronson

Wayne at Lamoni

Ankeny Christian at ADM

Twin Cedars at North Mahaska

Nebraska Class A State Tournament 

Millard West vs. Millard South, 7:00 PM

Consolation: Creighton Prep vs. Elkhorn South, 4:00 PM

Consolation: Lincoln Southeast vs. Lincoln East, 7:00 PM

KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE

Missouri Class 1 State Tournament at Springfield (B)

Missouri Class 3 State Tournament at Sedalia (B)

KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE

Iowa Class 1A Substate 8 — First Round 

Atlantic vs. Tri-Center, 5:00 PM (B)

Regular Season (Iowa)

St. Albert at Logan-Magnolia (B)

Abraham Lincoln at Sioux City East (G)

Sioux City North at Thomas Jefferson (G)

Thomas Jefferson at Sioux City North (B)

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Sioux City West (B)

Missouri Class 2 District 8 — Semifinal 

Maryville vs. Chillicothe (G)

Nebraska Class A State Championship 

Gretna vs. Omaha Westside (B)

Nebraska Class B State Championship 

Skutt Catholic vs. Lexington (B)

KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE

Iowa Class 1A Region Championships 

Region 2: Kuemper Catholic vs. Clarke at Saydel, 1:00 PM (G)

Region 3: Clarinda vs. Lewis Central at Shenandoah, 1:00 PM (G) Follow @TrevMaeder96

Iowa Class 2A Region 1 Semifinals 

Thomas Jefferson at Johnston, 9:00 AM (G)

Abraham Lincoln vs. Ankeny Centennial at Johnston, 9:00 AM (G)

Winners in Regional Final, 1:00 PM (G)

Iowa Class 2A Region 2 Semifinals 

Sioux City East vs. Urbandale, 9:00 AM (G)

Regional Final, 1:00 PM

