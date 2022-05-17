(KMAland) -- It's a big day of regional team girls tennis with plenty of baseball, golf and soccer also on the Tuesday KMAland Sports Schedule. Check it out below.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE
Pride of Iowa Conference
Wayne at Lenox
Missouri River Conference
Sioux City West at Thomas Jefferson (DH)
Abraham Lincoln at Sioux City North (DH)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at LeMars (DH)
Non-Conference
Red Oak at East Mills
St. Albert at Logan-Magnolia
Nodaway Valley at Atlantic
Creston at Winterset
Audubon at Griswold
Sidney at Lenox
IKM-Manning at Coon Rapids-Bayard
Logan-Magnolia at West Harrison
Southeast Warren at Chariton
Woodbine at Lawton-Bronson
Wayne at Lamoni
Ankeny Christian at ADM
Twin Cedars at North Mahaska
Nebraska Class A State Tournament
Millard West vs. Millard South, 7:00 PM
Consolation: Creighton Prep vs. Elkhorn South, 4:00 PM
Consolation: Lincoln Southeast vs. Lincoln East, 7:00 PM
KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE
Missouri Class 1 State Tournament at Springfield (B)
Missouri Class 3 State Tournament at Sedalia (B)
KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE
Iowa Class 1A Substate 8 — First Round
Atlantic vs. Tri-Center, 5:00 PM (B)
Regular Season (Iowa)
St. Albert at Logan-Magnolia (B)
Abraham Lincoln at Sioux City East (G)
Sioux City North at Thomas Jefferson (G)
Thomas Jefferson at Sioux City North (B)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Sioux City West (B)
Missouri Class 2 District 8 — Semifinal
Maryville vs. Chillicothe (G)
Nebraska Class A State Championship
Gretna vs. Omaha Westside (B)
Nebraska Class B State Championship
Skutt Catholic vs. Lexington (B)
KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE
Iowa Class 1A Region Championships
Region 2: Kuemper Catholic vs. Clarke at Saydel, 1:00 PM (G)
Region 3: Clarinda vs. Lewis Central at Shenandoah, 1:00 PM (G)
Iowa Class 2A Region 1 Semifinals
Thomas Jefferson at Johnston, 9:00 AM (G)
Abraham Lincoln vs. Ankeny Centennial at Johnston, 9:00 AM (G)
Winners in Regional Final, 1:00 PM (G)
Iowa Class 2A Region 2 Semifinals
Sioux City East vs. Urbandale, 9:00 AM (G)
Regional Final, 1:00 PM