(KMAland) -- Postseason baseball and golf in Missouri and Nebraska, plenty of soccer in Iowa and more on the KMAland Sports Schedule for Tuesday.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE
Missouri Class 4 District 16
Savannah vs. Maryville, 6:30 PM
Lafayette vs. Cameron, 4:30 PM
Nebraska Class A State Tournament
Millard West vs. Bellevue West, 7:00 PM
Lincoln East vs. Papillion-La Vista South, 1:00 PM
Archbishop Bergan vs. Millard South, 4:00 PM
Nebraska Class B State Tournament
Beatrice vs. Skutt Catholic, 7:00 PM
Norris vs. Elkhorn, 1:00 PM
CC/Fullerton/Centralia vs. Ralston, 4:00 PM
KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE
Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson at Lewis Central (G)
Harlan, Norwalk at Atlantic (G)
Missouri Day 2 State Golf Tournaments (Class 1, Class 3) (B)
Nebraska Class C District 1 at Lincoln Lutheran (Johnson County Central, Palmyra, Syracuse) (B)
KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE
Logan-Magnolia at St. Albert (G/B)
Harlan at Creston (G)
Tri-Center at Underwood (G/B)
Riverside at East Sac County (G/B)
Missouri Valley at Treynor (G/B)
Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley at Panorama (G/B)
Sioux City East at Abraham Lincoln (G)
Abraham Lincoln at Sioux City East (B)
Thomas Jefferson at Sioux City North (G)
Sioux City North at Thomas Jefferson (B)
Bishop Heelan Catholic at LeMars (G/B)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Sioux City West (G)
Sioux City West at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (B)
Missouri Class 2 District 8
Maryville vs. Excelsior Springs, 5:00 PM (G)
Chillicothe vs. Savannah, 7:00 PM (G)