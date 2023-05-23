(KMAland) -- State golf, state tennis and plenty of baseball and softball, including Treynor hosting Kuemper Catholic on the KMAX-Stream, on the Tuesday slate.
Check out the full KMAland Sports Schedule for Tuesday below.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE
Corner Conference
Stanton at Essex
Griswold at East Mills
Sidney at Fremont-Mills
Western Iowa Conference
Underwood at IKM-Manning
Audubon at AHSTW
Tri-Center at Logan-Magnolia
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln vs. Thomas Jefferson (at Iowa Western) (DH)
LeMars at Sioux City North (DH)
Sioux City East at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (DH)
Sioux City West vs. Bishop Heelan Catholic (at Briar Cliff) (DH)
Bluegrass Conference
Twin Cedars at Melcher-Dallas
Ankeny Christian at Mormon Trail
Non-Conference
Kuemper Catholic at Treynor On KMAX-Stream
St. Albert at West Harrison
Lenox at Creston
Missouri Valley at Atlantic
Denison-Schleswig at Carroll
Nodaway Valley at Greene County
Clarke at Mount Ayr
East Union at Murray
Southwest Valley at CAM
Davis County at Wayne
ADM at Martensdale-St. Marys
Moravia vs. Pella Christian (at Principal Park)
Missouri Class 3 State Sectionals
Scott City at Portageville
West County vs. Valley Park (at Park Hills)
South Shelby at Elsberry
Dixon vs. South Callaway (at Mokane)
Forsyth at Licking
Stockton at Lamar
Barstow at Cole Camp
Tri-County at Lathrop
Missouri Class 4 State Sectionals
Maryville at Excelsior Springs
Potosi at Kennett
Sullivan vs. John Burroughs (at Ladue)
Orchard Farm at St. Charles West
Fulton at Macon
Springfield Catholic at Eldon
Nevada at Monett
Summit Christian Academy at Boonville
KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE
Iowa Boys Class 1A State Golf Tournament at Ames Golf & Country Club
Iowa Boys Class 2A State Golf Tournament at Coldwater Golf Links (Ames)
Iowa Boys Class 3A State Golf Tournament at Veenker Memorial Golf Course (Ames)
Nebraska Boys Class C State Golf Tournament at Elks Country Club (Columbus)
Nebraska Boys Class D State Golf Tournament at Lake Maloney Golf Club (North Platte)
KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE
Iowa Girls Class 1A Region 5 Semifinals
Kuemper Catholic at Underwood
St. Albert at Harlan
Iowa Girls Class 1A Region 7 Semifinals
Unity Christian at Bishop Heelan Catholic
Iowa Girls Class 2A Region 7 Semifinals
Thomas Jefferson at ADM
Glenwood at Lewis Central
Iowa Girls Class 2A Region 8 Semifinals
LeMars at Spencer
Denison-Schleswig at Okoboji
Iowa Girls Class 3A Region 2 Semifinals
Sioux City North at WDM Valley
Des Moines Roosevelt at Abraham Lincoln
Iowa Girls Class 3A Region 4 Semifinals
Sioux City East at Urbandale
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Lewis Central at Shenandoah
Glenwood at Clarinda
Corner Conference
Griswold at East Mills
Stanton at Essex
Sidney at Fremont-Mills
Western Iowa Conference
Underwood at IKM-Manning
Tri-Center at Logan-Magnolia
Audubon at AHSTW
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln vs. Thomas Jefferson (DH)
LeMars at Sioux City North (DH)
Sioux City East at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (DH)
Bluegrass Conference
Twin Cedars at Melcher-Dallas
Seymour at Moulton-Udell
Orient-Macksburg at Murray
Non-Conference
Denison-Schleswig at Carroll
Southwest Valley at CAM
Nodaway Valley at Greene County
Clarke at Mount Ayr
Central Decatur at Centerville
Davis County at Wayne
Southeast Warren at Norwalk
South Central Calhoun at Glidden-Ralston
North Mahaska at Moravia
KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE
Iowa Boys Class 1A State Singles & Doubles Tennis Tournament (at Byrnes Park, Waterloo)
Iowa Boys Class 2A State Singles & Doubles Tennis Tournament (at Hawkeye Tennis & Recreation Center, Iowa City)