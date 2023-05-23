KMA Sports Logo 2
(KMAland) -- State golf, state tennis and plenty of baseball and softball, including Treynor hosting Kuemper Catholic on the KMAX-Stream, on the Tuesday slate.

Check out the full KMAland Sports Schedule for Tuesday below.

KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE

Corner Conference 

Stanton at Essex

Griswold at East Mills

Sidney at Fremont-Mills

Western Iowa Conference 

Underwood at IKM-Manning

Audubon at AHSTW

Tri-Center at Logan-Magnolia

Missouri River Conference 

Abraham Lincoln vs. Thomas Jefferson (at Iowa Western) (DH)

LeMars at Sioux City North (DH)

Sioux City East at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (DH)

Sioux City West vs. Bishop Heelan Catholic (at Briar Cliff) (DH)

Bluegrass Conference 

Twin Cedars at Melcher-Dallas

Ankeny Christian at Mormon Trail 

Non-Conference 

Kuemper Catholic at Treynor On KMAX-Stream

St. Albert at West Harrison

Lenox at Creston

Missouri Valley at Atlantic

Denison-Schleswig at Carroll

Nodaway Valley at Greene County

Clarke at Mount Ayr

East Union at Murray

Southwest Valley at CAM

Davis County at Wayne

ADM at Martensdale-St. Marys

Moravia vs. Pella Christian (at Principal Park)

Missouri Class 3 State Sectionals 

Scott City at Portageville

West County vs. Valley Park (at Park Hills)

South Shelby at Elsberry

Dixon vs. South Callaway (at Mokane)

Forsyth at Licking

Stockton at Lamar

Barstow at Cole Camp

Tri-County at Lathrop

Missouri Class 4 State Sectionals 

Maryville at Excelsior Springs

Potosi at Kennett

Sullivan vs. John Burroughs (at Ladue)

Orchard Farm at St. Charles West

Fulton at Macon

Springfield Catholic at Eldon

Nevada at Monett

Summit Christian Academy at Boonville

KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE 

Iowa Boys Class 1A State Golf Tournament at Ames Golf & Country Club

Iowa Boys Class 2A State Golf Tournament at Coldwater Golf Links (Ames)

Iowa Boys Class 3A State Golf Tournament at Veenker Memorial Golf Course (Ames)

Nebraska Boys Class C State Golf Tournament at Elks Country Club (Columbus)

Nebraska Boys Class D State Golf Tournament at Lake Maloney Golf Club (North Platte)

KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE 

Iowa Girls Class 1A Region 5 Semifinals 

Kuemper Catholic at Underwood

St. Albert at Harlan

Iowa Girls Class 1A Region 7 Semifinals 

Unity Christian at Bishop Heelan Catholic

Iowa Girls Class 2A Region 7 Semifinals 

Thomas Jefferson at ADM

Glenwood at Lewis Central 

Iowa Girls Class 2A Region 8 Semifinals 

LeMars at Spencer

Denison-Schleswig at Okoboji

Iowa Girls Class 3A Region 2 Semifinals 

Sioux City North at WDM Valley

Des Moines Roosevelt at Abraham Lincoln 

Iowa Girls Class 3A Region 4 Semifinals 

Sioux City East at Urbandale

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Lewis Central at Shenandoah

Glenwood at Clarinda

Corner Conference 

Griswold at East Mills

Stanton at Essex

Sidney at Fremont-Mills

Western Iowa Conference 

Underwood at IKM-Manning

Tri-Center at Logan-Magnolia

Audubon at AHSTW

Missouri River Conference 

Abraham Lincoln vs. Thomas Jefferson (DH)

LeMars at Sioux City North (DH)

Sioux City East at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (DH)

Bluegrass Conference 

Twin Cedars at Melcher-Dallas

Seymour at Moulton-Udell

Orient-Macksburg at Murray

Non-Conference 

Denison-Schleswig at Carroll

Southwest Valley at CAM

Nodaway Valley at Greene County

Clarke at Mount Ayr

Central Decatur at Centerville

Davis County at Wayne

Southeast Warren at Norwalk

South Central Calhoun at Glidden-Ralston

North Mahaska at Moravia

KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE 

Iowa Boys Class 1A State Singles & Doubles Tennis Tournament (at Byrnes Park, Waterloo)

Iowa Boys Class 2A State Singles & Doubles Tennis Tournament (at Hawkeye Tennis & Recreation Center, Iowa City)

