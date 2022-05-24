(KMAland) -- More state golf, the beginning of state singles & doubles tennis and plenty more baseball and softball on the KMAland Sports Schedule for Tuesday.
Check out the full Tuesday schedule below.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Glenwood at Clarinda
Corner Conference
East Mills at Griswold
Fremont-Mills at Sidney
Western Iowa Conference
IKM-Manning at Underwood
Logan-Magnolia at Tri-Center
AHSTW at Audubon
Missouri River Conference
Thomas Jefferson at Abraham Lincoln (DH)
Sioux City North at LeMars (DH)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Sioux City East (DH)
Bishop Heelan Catholic at Sioux City West (DH)
Bluegrass Conference
Seymour at Mormon Trail
Orient-Macksburg at Moulton-Udell
Twin Cedars at Murray
Ankeny Christian Academy at Moravia
Non-Conference
West Harrison at St. Albert
Atlantic at Missouri Valley
Lenox at Creston
Treynor at Kuemper Catholic
Carroll at Denison-Schleswig
Mount Ayr at Clarke
Wayne at Davis County
Martensdale-St. Marys at ADM
Greene County at Nodaway Valley
CAM at Southwest Valley
Ar-We-Va at South Central Calhoun
Missouri Sectionals
KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE
Iowa Class 1A State Tournament at Ames Golf & Country Club (B)
Iowa Class 2A State Tournament at Coldwater Golf Links, Ames (B)
Iowa Class 3A State Tournament at Veenker Memorial Golf Course, Ames (B)
Nebraska Class A State Tournament at Norfolk Country Club (B)
Nebraska Class B State Tournament at Scotts Bluff Country Club (B)
Nebraska Class C State Tournament at Elks Country Club, Columbus (B)
Nebraska Class D State Tournament at Lake Maloney Golf Course, North Platte (B)
KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE
Iowa Class 1A Region 1 Semifinals
West Sioux at Bishop Heelan Catholic (G)
Sioux Center at Western Christian (G)
Iowa Class 1A Region 2 Semifinals
St. Albert at Underwood (G)
Treynor at Tri-Center (G)
Iowa Class 2A Region 1 Semifinals
Spirit Lake at Spencer (G)
Denison-Schleswig at LeMars (G)
Iowa Class 2A Region 2 Semifinals
Atlantic at Lewis Central (G)
Glenwood at ADM (G)
Iowa Class 3A Region 1 Semifinals
Sioux City East at Abraham Lincoln (G)
Sioux City West at Thomas Jefferson (G)
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Glenwood at Clarinda
Corner Conference
East Mills at Griswold
Fremont-Mills at Sidney On KMAX-Stream
Western Iowa Conference
IKM-Manning at Underwood
Logan-Magnolia at Tri-Center
AHSTW at Audubon
Missouri River Conference
Thomas Jefferson at Abraham Lincoln (DH)
Sioux City North at LeMars (DH)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Sioux City East (DH)
Bishop Heelan Catholic at Sioux City West (DH)
Bluegrass Conference
Seymour at Mormon Trail
Orient-Macksburg at Moulton-Udell
Twin Cedars at Murray
Non-Conference
Creston at Ames
Carroll at Denison-Schleswig
Mount Ayr at Clarke
Greene County at Nodaway Valley
Centerville at Central Decatur
Wayne at Davis County
Southeast Warren at Norwalk
CAM at Southwest Valley
Glidden-Ralston at South Central Calhoun
KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE
Iowa Class 1A Singles & Doubles State Tournament at Waterloo (B)
Iowa Class 2A Single & Doubles State Tournament at Cedar Rapids (B)