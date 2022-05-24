KMA Sports Logo 2
(KMAland) -- More state golf, the beginning of state singles & doubles tennis and plenty more baseball and softball on the KMAland Sports Schedule for Tuesday.

Check out the full Tuesday schedule below.

KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE 

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Glenwood at Clarinda

Corner Conference 

East Mills at Griswold

Fremont-Mills at Sidney

Western Iowa Conference 

IKM-Manning at Underwood

Logan-Magnolia at Tri-Center

AHSTW at Audubon

Missouri River Conference 

Thomas Jefferson at Abraham Lincoln (DH)

Sioux City North at LeMars (DH)

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Sioux City East (DH)

Bishop Heelan Catholic at Sioux City West (DH)

Bluegrass Conference 

Seymour at Mormon Trail

Orient-Macksburg at Moulton-Udell

Twin Cedars at Murray

Ankeny Christian Academy at Moravia

Non-Conference

West Harrison at St. Albert

Atlantic at Missouri Valley

Lenox at Creston

Treynor at Kuemper Catholic

Carroll at Denison-Schleswig

Mount Ayr at Clarke

Wayne at Davis County

Martensdale-St. Marys at ADM

Greene County at Nodaway Valley

CAM at Southwest Valley

Ar-We-Va at South Central Calhoun

Missouri Sectionals

KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE

Iowa Class 1A State Tournament at Ames Golf & Country Club (B)

Iowa Class 2A State Tournament at Coldwater Golf Links, Ames (B)

Iowa Class 3A State Tournament at Veenker Memorial Golf Course, Ames (B)

Nebraska Class A State Tournament at Norfolk Country Club (B)

Nebraska Class B State Tournament at Scotts Bluff Country Club (B)

Nebraska Class C State Tournament at Elks Country Club, Columbus (B)

Nebraska Class D State Tournament at Lake Maloney Golf Course, North Platte (B)

KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE 

Iowa Class 1A Region 1 Semifinals 

West Sioux at Bishop Heelan Catholic (G)

Sioux Center at Western Christian (G)

Iowa Class 1A Region 2 Semifinals

St. Albert at Underwood (G)

Treynor at Tri-Center (G)

Iowa Class 2A Region 1 Semifinals

Spirit Lake at Spencer (G)

Denison-Schleswig at LeMars (G)

Iowa Class 2A Region 2 Semifinals

Atlantic at Lewis Central (G)

Glenwood at ADM (G)

Iowa Class 3A Region 1 Semifinals

Sioux City East at Abraham Lincoln (G)

Sioux City West at Thomas Jefferson (G)

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Glenwood at Clarinda

Corner Conference 

East Mills at Griswold

Fremont-Mills at Sidney On KMAX-Stream

Western Iowa Conference 

IKM-Manning at Underwood

Logan-Magnolia at Tri-Center

AHSTW at Audubon

Missouri River Conference 

Thomas Jefferson at Abraham Lincoln (DH)

Sioux City North at LeMars (DH)

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Sioux City East (DH)

Bishop Heelan Catholic at Sioux City West (DH)

Bluegrass Conference 

Seymour at Mormon Trail

Orient-Macksburg at Moulton-Udell

Twin Cedars at Murray

Non-Conference 

Creston at Ames

Carroll at Denison-Schleswig

Mount Ayr at Clarke

Greene County at Nodaway Valley

Centerville at Central Decatur

Wayne at Davis County

Southeast Warren at Norwalk

CAM at Southwest Valley

Glidden-Ralston at South Central Calhoun

KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE 

Iowa Class 1A Singles & Doubles State Tournament at Waterloo (B)

Iowa Class 2A Single & Doubles State Tournament at Cedar Rapids (B)

