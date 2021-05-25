(KMAland) -- Clarinda at Glenwood baseball and Nodaway Valley at Shenandoah softball on the air tonight in another full slate.
Check out the complete Tuesday KMAland Sports Schedule below.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Clarinda at Glenwood On KMAX-Stream1
Western Iowa Conference
Audubon at Riverside
Missouri Valley at Underwood
Logan-Magnolia at Treynor
AHSTW at Tri-Center
Pride of Iowa Conference
Martensdale-St. Marys at East Union
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln at Thomas Jefferson (DH)
Sioux City West at Bishop Heelan Catholic (DH)
LeMars at Sioux City North (DH)
Sioux City East at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (DH)
Bluegrass Conference
Moulton-Udell at Orient-Macksburg
Melcher-Dallas at Lamoni
Mormon Trail at Seymour
Murray at Twin Cedars
Moravia at Ankeny Christian
Non-Conference
St. Albert at West Harrison
Denison-Schleswig at Carroll
Lenox at Sidney
Bedford at Fremont-Mills
IKM-Manning at Coon Rapids-Bayard
Greene County at Nodaway Valley
Southwest Valley at CAM
Clarke at Mount Ayr
Wayne at Davis County
South Central Calhoun at Ar-We-Va
Missouri Class 3 State Tournament
Kelly at Portageville
Jefferson (Festus) at Cuba
Adrian at Warsaw
Carrollton at St. Pius X
Maplewood-Richmond Heights vs. Elsberry
Father Tolton Regional Catholic at Palmyra
Forsyth at Linn
Skyline at Strafford
Missouri Class 4 State Tournament
Valle Catholic at Kennett
Priory vs. Affton
Summit Christian Academy at Pleasant Hill
Lafayette at Chillicothe
Macon at St. Charles West
Blair Oaks at Boonville
Springfield Catholic at St. Clair
Seneca at Hollister
KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE
Day 1 Nebraska State Golf Championships
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Clarinda at Glenwood
Western Iowa Conference
Audubon at Riverside
Missouri Valley at Underwood
Logan-Magnolia at Treynor
AHSTW at Tri-Center
Pride of Iowa Conference
Martensdale-St. Marys at East Union
Missouri River Conference
Thomas Jefferson at Abraham Lincoln (DH)
Sioux City West at Bishop Heelan Catholic (DH)
LeMars at Sioux City North (DH)
Sioux City East at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (DH)
Bluegrass Conference
Moulton-Udell at Orient-Macksburg
Mormon Trail at Seymour
Melcher-Dallas at Lamoni
Murray at Twin Cedars
Non-Conference
Nodaway Valley at Shenandoah On KMAX-Stream2 & video stream at kmaland.com
Westwood at St. Albert
Ames at Creston
Denison-Schleswig at Carroll
Lenox at Sidney
Bedford at Fremont-Mills
IKM-Manning at Griswold
Southwest Valley at CAM
Clarke at Mount Ayr
Wayne at Davis County
KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE
Perry at Atlantic (G)
Missouri Class 3 State Tournament (G)
Notre Dame (St. Louis) vs. Clayton
Grain Valley vs. Camdenton
Van Horn vs. Platte County
Parkway West vs. McCluer North
Washington vs. Ft. Zumwalt South
Springfield Catholic vs. Union
Willard vs. Webb City
Missouri Class 4 State Tournament (G)
Cor Jesu Academy vs. Jackson
Nerinx Hall vs. Lafayette (Wildwood)
St. Teresa’s Academy vs. Lee’s Summit North
Park Hill South vs. Park Hill
Incarnate Word Academy vs. Francis Howell
St. Dominic vs. Holt
Rock Bridge vs. Kickapoo
Nixa vs. Lee’s Summit West