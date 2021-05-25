KMA Sports Logo 2
(KMAland) -- Clarinda at Glenwood baseball and Nodaway Valley at Shenandoah softball on the air tonight in another full slate.

Check out the complete Tuesday KMAland Sports Schedule below.

KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE 

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Clarinda at Glenwood On KMAX-Stream1

Western Iowa Conference 

Audubon at Riverside

Missouri Valley at Underwood

Logan-Magnolia at Treynor

AHSTW at Tri-Center

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Martensdale-St. Marys at East Union

Missouri River Conference 

Abraham Lincoln at Thomas Jefferson (DH)

Sioux City West at Bishop Heelan Catholic (DH)

LeMars at Sioux City North (DH)

Sioux City East at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (DH)

Bluegrass Conference 

Moulton-Udell at Orient-Macksburg

Melcher-Dallas at Lamoni

Mormon Trail at Seymour

Murray at Twin Cedars

Moravia at Ankeny Christian 

Non-Conference 

St. Albert at West Harrison

Denison-Schleswig at Carroll

Lenox at Sidney

Bedford at Fremont-Mills

IKM-Manning at Coon Rapids-Bayard

Greene County at Nodaway Valley

Southwest Valley at CAM

Clarke at Mount Ayr

Wayne at Davis County

South Central Calhoun at Ar-We-Va

Missouri Class 3 State Tournament 

Kelly at Portageville

Jefferson (Festus) at Cuba

Adrian at Warsaw

Carrollton at St. Pius X

Maplewood-Richmond Heights vs. Elsberry

Father Tolton Regional Catholic at Palmyra

Forsyth at Linn

Skyline at Strafford

Missouri Class 4 State Tournament 

Valle Catholic at Kennett

Priory vs. Affton

Summit Christian Academy at Pleasant Hill

Lafayette at Chillicothe

Macon at St. Charles West

Blair Oaks at Boonville

Springfield Catholic at St. Clair

Seneca at Hollister

KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE 

Day 1 Nebraska State Golf Championships 

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE 

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Clarinda at Glenwood

Western Iowa Conference 

Audubon at Riverside

Missouri Valley at Underwood

Logan-Magnolia at Treynor

AHSTW at Tri-Center 

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Martensdale-St. Marys at East Union

Missouri River Conference 

Thomas Jefferson at Abraham Lincoln (DH)

Sioux City West at Bishop Heelan Catholic (DH)

LeMars at Sioux City North (DH)

Sioux City East at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (DH)

Bluegrass Conference 

Moulton-Udell at Orient-Macksburg

Mormon Trail at Seymour

Melcher-Dallas at Lamoni

Murray at Twin Cedars

Non-Conference 

Nodaway Valley at Shenandoah On KMAX-Stream2 & video stream at kmaland.com

Westwood at St. Albert

Ames at Creston

Denison-Schleswig at Carroll

Lenox at Sidney

Bedford at Fremont-Mills

IKM-Manning at Griswold

Southwest Valley at CAM

Clarke at Mount Ayr

Wayne at Davis County

KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE 

Perry at Atlantic (G)

Missouri Class 3 State Tournament (G) 

Notre Dame (St. Louis) vs. Clayton

Grain Valley vs. Camdenton

Van Horn vs. Platte County

Parkway West vs. McCluer North

Washington vs. Ft. Zumwalt South

Springfield Catholic vs. Union

Willard vs. Webb City

Missouri Class 4 State Tournament (G) 

Cor Jesu Academy vs. Jackson

Nerinx Hall vs. Lafayette (Wildwood)

St. Teresa’s Academy vs. Lee’s Summit North

Park Hill South vs. Park Hill

Incarnate Word Academy vs. Francis Howell

St. Dominic vs. Holt

Rock Bridge vs. Kickapoo

Nixa vs. Lee’s Summit West

