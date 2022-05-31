KMA Sports Logo 2
Design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Underwood, LC and AL are all set to play at the girls state soccer tournament while plenty of baseball and softball is set for Tuesday on the KMAland Sports Schedule.

KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

St. Albert at Shenandoah (DH)

Clarinda at Atlantic (DH)

Red Oak at Lewis Central (DH)

Denison-Schleswig at Glenwood (DH)

Harlan at Creston (DH)

Corner Conference 

Sidney at Griswold

Stanton at Fremont-Mills

Western Iowa Conference 

Underwood at Audubon

Missouri Valley at IKM-Manning

Treynor at AHSTW

Riverside at Tri-Center

Pride of Iowa Conference  

Bedford at Southwest Valley

Mount Ayr at Lenox 

Martensdale-St. Marys at Nodaway Valley

East Union at Southeast Warren

Wayne at Central Decatur

Rolling Valley Conference 

CAM at Whiting

West Harrison at Glidden-Ralston

Coon Rapids-Bayard at Ar-We-Va

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Woodbine

Missouri River Conference 

Sioux City East at Abraham Lincoln (DH)

LeMars at Thomas Jefferson (DH)

Bishop Heelan Catholic at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (DH)

Sioux City North at Sioux City West (DH)

Bluegrass Conference 

Moulton-Udell at Lamoni

Mormon Trail at Melcher-Dallas

Moravia at Twin Cedars

Murray at Ankeny Christian

Missouri State Baseball Tournament 

Class 1 Consolation: Platte Valley vs. Northeast (Cairo), 4:00 PM

Class 1 Championship: St. Elizabeth vs. Oran, 7:00 PM

Class 2 Consolation: Plattsburg vs. Gainesville, 10:00 AM

Class 2 Championship: Russellville vs. Portageville, 1:00 PM

STATE SOCCER TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE

Iowa Class 1A State Quarterfinals 

Davenport Assumption vs. Center Point-Urbana, 10:00 AM (G)

Bishop Heelan Catholic vs. Nevada, 10:15 AM (G)

Des Moines Christian vs. Van Meter, 10:30 AM (G)

Dike-New Hartford vs. Underwood, 10:45 AM (G) Follow @nickstavas

Iowa Class 2A State Quarterfinals 

Dallas Center-Grimes vs. North Polk, 12:30 PM (G)

Spencer vs. Cedar Rapids Xavier, 12:45 PM (G)

Waverly-Shell Rock vs. North Scott, 1:00 PM (G)

Norwalk vs. Lewis Central, 1:15 PM (G) Follow @nickstavas

Iowa Class 3A State Quarterfinals 

West Des Moines Valley vs. Muscatine, 3:00 PM (G)

Waukee Northwest vs. Ankeny Centennial, 3:15 PM (G)

Abraham Lincoln vs. Dowling Catholic, 3:30 PM (G) Follow @nickstavas

Ankeny vs. Pleasant Valley, 3:45 PM (G)

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

St. Albert at Shenandoah (DH)

Clarinda at Atlantic (DH)

Red Oak at Lewis Central (DH)

Denison-Schleswig at Glenwood (DH)

Harlan at Creston (DH)

Corner Conference 

Sidney at Griswold

Stanton at Fremont-Mills

Western Iowa Conference 

Underwood at Audubon

Missouri Valley at IKM-Manning

Treynor at AHSTW

Riverside at Tri-Center

Pride of Iowa Conference  

Bedford at Southwest Valley

Mount Ayr at Lenox 

Martensdale-St. Marys at Nodaway Valley

East Union at Southeast Warren

Wayne at Central Decatur

Rolling Valley Conference 

CAM at Whiting

West Harrison at Glidden-Ralston

Coon Rapids-Bayard at Ar-We-Va

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Woodbine

Missouri River Conference 

Sioux City East at Abraham Lincoln (DH)

LeMars at Thomas Jefferson (DH)

Bishop Heelan Catholic at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (DH)

Sioux City North at Sioux City West (DH)

Bluegrass Conference 

Orient-Macksburg at Seymour

Moravia at Twin Cedars

Moulton-Udell at Lamoni

Mormon Trail at Melcher-Dallas

Non-Conference 

Carroll at Kuemper Catholic

STATE TENNIS TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE

Class 1A State Semifinals

Cedar Rapids Xavier vs. Davenport Assumption (G)

Spirit Lake vs. Columbus Catholic (G)

Cedar Rapids Xavier vs. Spencer (B)

Pella vs. Wahlert Catholic (B)

Class 2A State Semifinals 

Dowling Catholic vs. Cedar Rapids Washington (G)

Cedar Falls vs. WDM Valley (G)

Pleasant Valley vs. WDM Valley (B)

Iowa City West vs. Waukee Northwest (B)

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.