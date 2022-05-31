(KMAland) -- Underwood, LC and AL are all set to play at the girls state soccer tournament while plenty of baseball and softball is set for Tuesday on the KMAland Sports Schedule.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
St. Albert at Shenandoah (DH)
Clarinda at Atlantic (DH)
Red Oak at Lewis Central (DH)
Denison-Schleswig at Glenwood (DH)
Harlan at Creston (DH)
Corner Conference
Sidney at Griswold
Stanton at Fremont-Mills
Western Iowa Conference
Underwood at Audubon
Missouri Valley at IKM-Manning
Treynor at AHSTW
Riverside at Tri-Center
Pride of Iowa Conference
Bedford at Southwest Valley
Mount Ayr at Lenox
Martensdale-St. Marys at Nodaway Valley
East Union at Southeast Warren
Wayne at Central Decatur
Rolling Valley Conference
CAM at Whiting
West Harrison at Glidden-Ralston
Coon Rapids-Bayard at Ar-We-Va
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Woodbine
Missouri River Conference
Sioux City East at Abraham Lincoln (DH)
LeMars at Thomas Jefferson (DH)
Bishop Heelan Catholic at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (DH)
Sioux City North at Sioux City West (DH)
Bluegrass Conference
Moulton-Udell at Lamoni
Mormon Trail at Melcher-Dallas
Moravia at Twin Cedars
Murray at Ankeny Christian
Missouri State Baseball Tournament
Class 1 Consolation: Platte Valley vs. Northeast (Cairo), 4:00 PM
Class 1 Championship: St. Elizabeth vs. Oran, 7:00 PM
Class 2 Consolation: Plattsburg vs. Gainesville, 10:00 AM
Class 2 Championship: Russellville vs. Portageville, 1:00 PM
STATE SOCCER TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE
Iowa Class 1A State Quarterfinals
Davenport Assumption vs. Center Point-Urbana, 10:00 AM (G)
Bishop Heelan Catholic vs. Nevada, 10:15 AM (G)
Des Moines Christian vs. Van Meter, 10:30 AM (G)
Dike-New Hartford vs. Underwood, 10:45 AM (G) Follow @nickstavas
Iowa Class 2A State Quarterfinals
Dallas Center-Grimes vs. North Polk, 12:30 PM (G)
Spencer vs. Cedar Rapids Xavier, 12:45 PM (G)
Waverly-Shell Rock vs. North Scott, 1:00 PM (G)
Norwalk vs. Lewis Central, 1:15 PM (G) Follow @nickstavas
Iowa Class 3A State Quarterfinals
West Des Moines Valley vs. Muscatine, 3:00 PM (G)
Waukee Northwest vs. Ankeny Centennial, 3:15 PM (G)
Abraham Lincoln vs. Dowling Catholic, 3:30 PM (G) Follow @nickstavas
Ankeny vs. Pleasant Valley, 3:45 PM (G)
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
St. Albert at Shenandoah (DH)
Clarinda at Atlantic (DH)
Red Oak at Lewis Central (DH)
Denison-Schleswig at Glenwood (DH)
Harlan at Creston (DH)
Corner Conference
Sidney at Griswold
Stanton at Fremont-Mills
Western Iowa Conference
Underwood at Audubon
Missouri Valley at IKM-Manning
Treynor at AHSTW
Riverside at Tri-Center
Pride of Iowa Conference
Bedford at Southwest Valley
Mount Ayr at Lenox
Martensdale-St. Marys at Nodaway Valley
East Union at Southeast Warren
Wayne at Central Decatur
Rolling Valley Conference
CAM at Whiting
West Harrison at Glidden-Ralston
Coon Rapids-Bayard at Ar-We-Va
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Woodbine
Missouri River Conference
Sioux City East at Abraham Lincoln (DH)
LeMars at Thomas Jefferson (DH)
Bishop Heelan Catholic at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (DH)
Sioux City North at Sioux City West (DH)
Bluegrass Conference
Orient-Macksburg at Seymour
Moravia at Twin Cedars
Moulton-Udell at Lamoni
Mormon Trail at Melcher-Dallas
Non-Conference
Carroll at Kuemper Catholic
STATE TENNIS TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE
Class 1A State Semifinals
Cedar Rapids Xavier vs. Davenport Assumption (G)
Spirit Lake vs. Columbus Catholic (G)
Cedar Rapids Xavier vs. Spencer (B)
Pella vs. Wahlert Catholic (B)
Class 2A State Semifinals
Dowling Catholic vs. Cedar Rapids Washington (G)
Cedar Falls vs. WDM Valley (G)
Pleasant Valley vs. WDM Valley (B)
Iowa City West vs. Waukee Northwest (B)