(KMAland) -- It's a busy day with plenty of conference championships on the line in KMAland. Check out the full Tuesday schedule below.

KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE

Maysville at East Atchison

Rock Port at Auburn

St. Joseph Christian at South Holt

Maryville at Chillicothe

Plattsmouth at Platteview 

Platte Valley at Lincoln Christian

KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE

Atlantic Tournament (G/B)

St. Albert at Roncalli Catholic Tournament (B)

Griswold at Missouri Valley (G/B)

Treynor at Logan-Magnolia (G/B)

AHSTW at Underwood (G/B)

Audubon at Riverside (G/B)

Pride of Iowa Conference Tournament at Southwest Valley/Corning (G)

Rolling Valley at Boyer Valley (G)

Rolling Valley at Woodbine (B)

Sioux City East, Sioux City North, Sioux City West at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (G)

Melcher-Dallas, Davis County at Moravia (G/B)

Elmwood-Murdock Tournament (B)

KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE

Creston at Glenwood (B)

Treynor at St. Albert (B)

AHSTW at Atlantic (G)

Underwood at Kuemper Catholic (B)

AHSTW at Atlantic (B)

Chariton at Creston (G)

Harlan at Denison-Schleswig (G)

Des Moines Christian at Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley (G)

Abraham Lincoln at LeMars (G)

LeMars at Abraham Lincoln (B)

Sioux City East at Thomas Jefferson (G)

Thomas Jefferson at Sioux City East (B)

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Sioux City North (G)

Sioux City North at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (B)

Sioux City West at Bishop Heelan Catholic (G)

Bishop Heelan Catholic at Sioux City West (B)

Nebraska Class B Subdistrict 1 at Conestoga (G) 

Conestoga vs. Nebraska City 

Plattsmouth vs. Auburn

Nebraska Class B Subdistrict 1 at Waverly (B)

Nebraska City vs. Waverly

KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference Tournament at Red Oak (B) Follow @AdamKiesel22

Southwest Valley at Audubon (G)

Audubon at Southwest Valley (B)

Missouri River Conference Tournament at Omaha (G/B)

Wilber-Clatonia at Nebraska City (G)

KMALAND TRACK & FIELD SCHEDULE

Corner Conference Meet at Fremont-Mills (G/B) Follow @d2mart

Western Iowa Conference Meet at AHSTW (G/B) Follow @AdamKiesel22

Pride of Iowa Conference Meet at Lenox (G/B) Follow @TrevMaeder96

Rolling Valley Conference Meet at Boyer Valley (G/B)

Bluegrass Conference Meet at Graceland (G/B)

275 Conference Meet at Rock Port (G/B) 

Midland Empire Conference Meet at Maryville (G/B)

Grand River Conference Meet at Bethany (G/B)

Trailblazer Conference Meet at Plattsmouth (G/B)

Nebraska Capitol Conference Meet at Yutan (G/B)

AT Freeman NE (G/B)

AT Beresford, SD

