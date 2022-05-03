(KMAland) -- It's a busy day with plenty of conference championships on the line in KMAland. Check out the full Tuesday schedule below.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE
Maysville at East Atchison
Rock Port at Auburn
St. Joseph Christian at South Holt
Maryville at Chillicothe
Plattsmouth at Platteview
Platte Valley at Lincoln Christian
KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE
Atlantic Tournament (G/B)
St. Albert at Roncalli Catholic Tournament (B)
Griswold at Missouri Valley (G/B)
Treynor at Logan-Magnolia (G/B)
AHSTW at Underwood (G/B)
Audubon at Riverside (G/B)
Pride of Iowa Conference Tournament at Southwest Valley/Corning (G)
Rolling Valley at Boyer Valley (G)
Rolling Valley at Woodbine (B)
Sioux City East, Sioux City North, Sioux City West at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (G)
Melcher-Dallas, Davis County at Moravia (G/B)
Elmwood-Murdock Tournament (B)
KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE
Creston at Glenwood (B)
Treynor at St. Albert (B)
AHSTW at Atlantic (G)
Underwood at Kuemper Catholic (B)
AHSTW at Atlantic (B)
Chariton at Creston (G)
Harlan at Denison-Schleswig (G)
Des Moines Christian at Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley (G)
Abraham Lincoln at LeMars (G)
LeMars at Abraham Lincoln (B)
Sioux City East at Thomas Jefferson (G)
Thomas Jefferson at Sioux City East (B)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Sioux City North (G)
Sioux City North at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (B)
Sioux City West at Bishop Heelan Catholic (G)
Bishop Heelan Catholic at Sioux City West (B)
Nebraska Class B Subdistrict 1 at Conestoga (G)
Conestoga vs. Nebraska City
Plattsmouth vs. Auburn
Nebraska Class B Subdistrict 1 at Waverly (B)
Nebraska City vs. Waverly
KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference Tournament at Red Oak (B) Follow @AdamKiesel22
Southwest Valley at Audubon (G)
Audubon at Southwest Valley (B)
Missouri River Conference Tournament at Omaha (G/B)
Wilber-Clatonia at Nebraska City (G)
KMALAND TRACK & FIELD SCHEDULE
Corner Conference Meet at Fremont-Mills (G/B) Follow @d2mart
Western Iowa Conference Meet at AHSTW (G/B) Follow @AdamKiesel22
Pride of Iowa Conference Meet at Lenox (G/B) Follow @TrevMaeder96
Rolling Valley Conference Meet at Boyer Valley (G/B)
Bluegrass Conference Meet at Graceland (G/B)
275 Conference Meet at Rock Port (G/B)
Midland Empire Conference Meet at Maryville (G/B)
Grand River Conference Meet at Bethany (G/B)
Trailblazer Conference Meet at Plattsmouth (G/B)
Nebraska Capitol Conference Meet at Yutan (G/B)
AT Freeman NE (G/B)
AT Beresford, SD