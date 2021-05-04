KMA Sports Logo 2
(KMAland) -- Two conference tennis tournaments, a conference golf tournament and seven conference track meets on the KMAland Sports Schedule for Tuesday.

Check out the full schedule below.

KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE 

East Atchison at Maysville 

West Nodaway at St. Joseph Christian 

South Holt at Albany

North Platte at North Andrew

Chillicothe at Maryville

Platteview at Plattsmouth

Lincoln Christian at Platte Valley

KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE 

Atlantic Tournament (G/B)

Roncalli Tournament (St. Albert) (B)

Missouri Valley at Griswold (G/B)

Riverside at Audubon (G/B)

Pride of Iowa Conference Tournament at Nodaway Valley (B)

RVC Meet at Atlantic (G)

RVC Meet at Boyer Valley (B)

Thomas Jefferson at Abraham Lincoln (G)

Melcher-Dallas, Albia, Davis County at Moravia (G/B)

Elmwood-Murdock Tournament (B)

KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE  

Creston at Glenwood (B)

Atlantic at AHSTW (G)

AHSTW at Atlantic (B)

St. Albert at Abraham Lincoln (G)

Denison-Schleswig at Harlan (G)

Denison-Schleswig at Lewis Central (B)

Abraham Lincoln at Treynor (B)

Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley at Des Moines Christian (G)

Thomas Jefferson at Sioux City East (G)

Sioux City East at Thomas Jefferson (B)

Bishop Heelan Catholic at Sioux City West (G)

Sioux City West at Bishop Heelan Catholic (B)

Sioux City North at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (G)

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Sioux City North (B)

Nebraska Class B Subdistrict 1 Final

Plattsmouth at Conestoga, 5:00 PM (G)

KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE 

Hawkeye Ten Conference Meet at Denison (B)

Creston at Ballard (G)

Kuemper Catholic at Harlan (G)

Audubon at Southwest Valley (G)

Southwest Valley at Audubon (B)

Missouri River Conference Meet (G/B)

Nebraska City at Wilber-Clatonia (G)

KMALAND TRACK & FIELD SCHEDULE 

Corner Conference Meet at Griswold (G/B) Follow @d2mart

Western Iowa Conference Meet at Audubon (G/B) Follow @TrevMaeder96 

Bluegrass Conference Meet at Graceland (G/B)

275 Conference Meet at Tarkio (G/B)

Grand River Conference Meet at Milan (G/B)

Midland Empire Conference Meet at Chillicothe (G/B)

Trailblazer Conference Meet at Platteview (G/B)

Freeman Meet (Palmyra, JCC, Sterling, Johnson-Brock, Elmwood-Murdock) (G/B)

