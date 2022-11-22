KMA Sports Logo 2
Design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- It's a busy Tuesday schedule with plenty of basketball and some football, swimming and wrestling. Check out the full slate below.

KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE 

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Atlantic at Denison-Schleswig (G)

Bluegrass Conference 

Mormon Trail at Diagonal (G)

Orient-Macksburg at Twin Cedars (G)

Non-Conference

Shenandoah at Abraham Lincoln (G)

Clarinda at Lenox (G)

East Mills at Red Oak (G)

St. Albert at Tri-Center (G)

Lewis Central at Underwood (G)

Harlan at Treynor (G) On KMAX-Stream

CAM at AHSTW (G)

Lamoni at Mount Ayr (G)

Interstate 35 at Central Decatur (G)

Martensdale-St. Marys at Clarke (G)

Melcher-Dallas at Wayne (G)

Boyer Valley at MVAOCOU (G)

Spencer at LeMars (G)

Sioux City North at Hinton (G)

Area Missouri 

Stanberry at Mound City (G/B)

Nodaway Valley at King City (G/B)

North Nodaway at North Harrison (G/B)

Albany at Northeast Nodaway (G/B)

Platte Valley at Mid-Buchanan (G/B)

Mercer at Worth County (G/B)

NEBRASKA STATE FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS 

Class B: Bennington vs. Gross Catholic, 7:15 PM

Class C1: Aurora vs. Pierce, 2:15 PM

Class C2: Cedar Catholic vs. Norfolk Catholic, 10:15 AM

KMALAND SWIMMING SCHEDULE 

Spencer at Sioux City Metro (B)

KMALAND WRESTLING SCHEDULE

Central Elkader Tournament (G) (Harlan, Lewis Central, Riverside)

Sergeant Bluff-Luton Tournament (G)

Lathrop Tournament (G) (East Atchison, Stanberry)

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.