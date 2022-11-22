(KMAland) -- It's a busy Tuesday schedule with plenty of basketball and some football, swimming and wrestling. Check out the full slate below.
KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Atlantic at Denison-Schleswig (G)
Bluegrass Conference
Mormon Trail at Diagonal (G)
Orient-Macksburg at Twin Cedars (G)
Non-Conference
Shenandoah at Abraham Lincoln (G)
Clarinda at Lenox (G)
East Mills at Red Oak (G)
St. Albert at Tri-Center (G)
Lewis Central at Underwood (G)
Harlan at Treynor (G) On KMAX-Stream
CAM at AHSTW (G)
Lamoni at Mount Ayr (G)
Interstate 35 at Central Decatur (G)
Martensdale-St. Marys at Clarke (G)
Melcher-Dallas at Wayne (G)
Boyer Valley at MVAOCOU (G)
Spencer at LeMars (G)
Sioux City North at Hinton (G)
Area Missouri
Stanberry at Mound City (G/B)
Nodaway Valley at King City (G/B)
North Nodaway at North Harrison (G/B)
Albany at Northeast Nodaway (G/B)
Platte Valley at Mid-Buchanan (G/B)
Mercer at Worth County (G/B)
NEBRASKA STATE FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS
Class B: Bennington vs. Gross Catholic, 7:15 PM
Class C1: Aurora vs. Pierce, 2:15 PM
Class C2: Cedar Catholic vs. Norfolk Catholic, 10:15 AM
KMALAND SWIMMING SCHEDULE
Spencer at Sioux City Metro (B)
KMALAND WRESTLING SCHEDULE
Central Elkader Tournament (G) (Harlan, Lewis Central, Riverside)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton Tournament (G)
Lathrop Tournament (G) (East Atchison, Stanberry)