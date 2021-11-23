KMA Sports Logo 2
(KMAland) -- It is a busy Tuesday in KMAland with plenty of high school basketball, the finish to the Nebraska high school football season and a swim meet.

Check out the full KMAland Sports Schedule for Tuesday below.

KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Denison-Schleswig at Atlantic (G) 

Bluegrass Conference 

Twin Cedars at Orient-Macksburg (G)

Diagonal at Mormon Trail (G)

Non-Conference (Iowa)

Abraham Lincoln at Shenandoah (G)

Lenox at Clarinda (G)

Red Oak at East Mills (G)

Tri-Center at St. Albert (G)

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Lewis Central (G)

Kuemper Catholic at Bondurant-Farrar (G)

Treynor at Thomas Jefferson (G)

AHSTW at CAM (G)

Glidden-Ralston at Audubon (G)

IKM-Manning at Coon Rapids-Bayard (G)

Mount Ayr Lamoni (G)

Melcher-Dallas at Wayne (G)

Clarke at Martensdale-St. Marys (G)

MVAOCOU at Boyer Valley (G)

Bishop Heelan Catholic at Cherokee (G)

Hinton at Sioux City North (G)

Missouri 

King City at Nodaway Valley (G/B)

Mound City at Stanberry (G/B)

North Harrison at North Nodaway (G/B)

Northeast Nodaway at Albany (G/B)

Platte Valley at Mid-Buchanan (G/B)

Worth County at Mercer (G/B)

Maryville at Savannah (G)

NEBRASKA STATE FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Class A: Gretna (11-1) vs. Omaha Westside (12-0), 7:15 PM

Class C1: Pierce (10-2) vs. Columbus Lakeview (10-2), 10:15 AM

Class C2: Norfolk Catholic (11-1) vs. Archbishop Bergan (12-0), 2:45 PM

KMALAND SWIMMING SCHEDULE 

Okoboji at Sioux City Metro (B)

