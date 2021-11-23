(KMAland) -- It is a busy Tuesday in KMAland with plenty of high school basketball, the finish to the Nebraska high school football season and a swim meet.
Check out the full KMAland Sports Schedule for Tuesday below.
KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Denison-Schleswig at Atlantic (G)
Bluegrass Conference
Twin Cedars at Orient-Macksburg (G)
Diagonal at Mormon Trail (G)
Non-Conference (Iowa)
Abraham Lincoln at Shenandoah (G)
Lenox at Clarinda (G)
Red Oak at East Mills (G)
Tri-Center at St. Albert (G)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Lewis Central (G)
Kuemper Catholic at Bondurant-Farrar (G)
Treynor at Thomas Jefferson (G)
AHSTW at CAM (G)
Glidden-Ralston at Audubon (G)
IKM-Manning at Coon Rapids-Bayard (G)
Mount Ayr Lamoni (G)
Melcher-Dallas at Wayne (G)
Clarke at Martensdale-St. Marys (G)
MVAOCOU at Boyer Valley (G)
Bishop Heelan Catholic at Cherokee (G)
Hinton at Sioux City North (G)
Missouri
King City at Nodaway Valley (G/B)
Mound City at Stanberry (G/B)
North Harrison at North Nodaway (G/B)
Northeast Nodaway at Albany (G/B)
Platte Valley at Mid-Buchanan (G/B)
Worth County at Mercer (G/B)
Maryville at Savannah (G)
NEBRASKA STATE FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS
Class A: Gretna (11-1) vs. Omaha Westside (12-0), 7:15 PM
Class C1: Pierce (10-2) vs. Columbus Lakeview (10-2), 10:15 AM
Class C2: Norfolk Catholic (11-1) vs. Archbishop Bergan (12-0), 2:45 PM
KMALAND SWIMMING SCHEDULE
Okoboji at Sioux City Metro (B)