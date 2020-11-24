KMA Sports Logo 2
(KMAland) -- Clarinda/Lenox and CAM/AHSTW are on KMA Radio Tuesday night to highlight a solid slate in KMAland.

Check out the full KMAland Sports Schedule for Tuesday below.

KMALAND HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Bluegrass Conference 

Mormon Trail at Diagonal (G)

Orient-Macksburg at Twin Cedars (G)

Non-Conference 

Clarinda at Lenox (G) On KMA-FM 99.1, 7:00 PM

Kuemper Catholic at Newell-Fonda (G)

CAM at AHSTW (G) On KMA 960, 7:30 PM 

Thomas Jefferson at Treynor (G)

Lamoni at Mount Ayr (G)

Martensdale-St. Marys at Clarke (G)

Wayne at Melcher-Dallas (G)

Area Missouri  

Maysville at East Atchison (G/B)

North Nodaway at North Harrison (G/B)

Mercer at Northeast Nodaway (G/B)

Platte Valley at Mid-Buchanan (G/B)

East Harrison at Worth County (G/B)

