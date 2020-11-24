(KMAland) -- Clarinda/Lenox and CAM/AHSTW are on KMA Radio Tuesday night to highlight a solid slate in KMAland.
Check out the full KMAland Sports Schedule for Tuesday below.
KMALAND HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
Bluegrass Conference
Mormon Trail at Diagonal (G)
Orient-Macksburg at Twin Cedars (G)
Non-Conference
Clarinda at Lenox (G) On KMA-FM 99.1, 7:00 PM
Kuemper Catholic at Newell-Fonda (G)
CAM at AHSTW (G) On KMA 960, 7:30 PM
Thomas Jefferson at Treynor (G)
Lamoni at Mount Ayr (G)
Martensdale-St. Marys at Clarke (G)
Wayne at Melcher-Dallas (G)
Area Missouri
Maysville at East Atchison (G/B)
North Nodaway at North Harrison (G/B)
Mercer at Northeast Nodaway (G/B)
Platte Valley at Mid-Buchanan (G/B)
East Harrison at Worth County (G/B)