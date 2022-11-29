(KMAland) -- A very busy Tuesday is ahead with KMA Sports presenting Southwest Valley at Shenandoah and Abraham Lincoln at Glenwood basketball. Check out the full Tuesday slate below.
KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Clarinda at Red Oak (G/B)
Harlan at St. Albert (G)
Corner Conference
Sidney at Hamburg (G/B)
Western Iowa Conference
Missouri Valley at Audubon (G/B)
AHSTW at Riverside (G/B)
IKM-Manning at Underwood (G/B)
Tri-Center at Logan-Magnolia (G/B)
Rolling Valley Conference
Glidden-Ralston at Ar-We-Va (G/B)
West Harrison at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (G/B)
Boyer Valley at Paton-Churdan (G/B)
Woodbine at CAM (G/B)
Bluegrass Conference
Murray at Lamoni (G/B)
Seymour at Moulton-Udell (G/B)
Non-Conference
Southwest Valley at Shenandoah (G/B) On KMAX-Stream
Abraham Lincoln at Glenwood (G) On KMAX-Stream
Glenwood at Thomas Jefferson (B)
Bishop Heelan Catholic at Lewis Central (G)
ACGC at Atlantic (G)
OABCIG at Denison-Schleswig (G/B)
Carroll at Kuemper Catholic (G/B)
Essex at Bedford (G/B)
Stanton at Coon Rapids-Bayard (G/B)
Lenox at Orient-Macksburg (G/B)
Interstate 35 at Martensdale-St. Marys (G/B)
East Union at Diagonal (G/B)
Centerville at Central Decatur (G/B)
Southeast Warren at Mormon Trail (G/B)
Twin Cedars at Wayne (G/B)
Pleasantville vs. Melcher-Dallas (G/B)
Storm Lake at Sioux City North (G/B)
LeMars at Unity Christian (G/B)
Sioux City East at Spencer (G/B)
Heartland Christian at Whiting (G/B)
KMALAND BOWLING SCHEDULE
Lamoni/Central Decatur at Lenox (G/B)
Nodaway Valley at West Central Valley (G/B)
KMALAND WRESTLING SCHEDULE
Creston, Humboldt, Interstate 35 at Winterset (B)
Southwest Iowa, Tri-Center, Woodbine at Treynor (B)
Sioux City West, Lawton-Bronson at Hinton (B)
Sioux City East, Sioux Center, Akron-Westfield at Woodbury Central (B)
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Ridge View, West Sioux at Alta-Aurelia (B)