(KMAland) -- A very busy Tuesday is ahead with KMA Sports presenting Southwest Valley at Shenandoah and Abraham Lincoln at Glenwood basketball. Check out the full Tuesday slate below.

KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE 

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Clarinda at Red Oak (G/B)

Harlan at St. Albert (G)

Corner Conference 

Sidney at Hamburg (G/B)

Western Iowa Conference 

Missouri Valley at Audubon (G/B)

AHSTW at Riverside (G/B)

IKM-Manning at Underwood (G/B)

Tri-Center at Logan-Magnolia (G/B)

Rolling Valley Conference 

Glidden-Ralston at Ar-We-Va (G/B)

West Harrison at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (G/B)

Boyer Valley at Paton-Churdan (G/B)

Woodbine at CAM (G/B)

Bluegrass Conference 

Murray at Lamoni (G/B)

Seymour at Moulton-Udell (G/B)

Non-Conference 

Southwest Valley at Shenandoah (G/B) On KMAX-Stream

Abraham Lincoln at Glenwood (G) On KMAX-Stream

Glenwood at Thomas Jefferson (B)

Bishop Heelan Catholic at Lewis Central (G)

ACGC at Atlantic (G)

OABCIG at Denison-Schleswig (G/B)

Carroll at Kuemper Catholic (G/B)

Essex at Bedford (G/B)

Stanton at Coon Rapids-Bayard (G/B)

Lenox at Orient-Macksburg (G/B)

Interstate 35 at Martensdale-St. Marys (G/B)

East Union at Diagonal (G/B)

Centerville at Central Decatur (G/B)

Southeast Warren at Mormon Trail (G/B)

Twin Cedars at Wayne (G/B)

Pleasantville vs. Melcher-Dallas (G/B)

Storm Lake at Sioux City North (G/B)

LeMars at Unity Christian (G/B)

Sioux City East at Spencer (G/B)

Heartland Christian at Whiting (G/B)

KMALAND BOWLING SCHEDULE

Lamoni/Central Decatur at Lenox (G/B)

Nodaway Valley at West Central Valley (G/B)

KMALAND WRESTLING SCHEDULE 

Creston, Humboldt, Interstate 35 at Winterset (B)

Southwest Iowa, Tri-Center, Woodbine at Treynor (B)

Sioux City West, Lawton-Bronson at Hinton (B)

Sioux City East, Sioux Center, Akron-Westfield at Woodbury Central (B)

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Ridge View, West Sioux at Alta-Aurelia (B)

