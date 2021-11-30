KMA Sports Logo 2
Design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- It's a huge Tuesday night in KMAland sports with broadcast on AM (Glenwood/Abraham Lincoln girls) and FM (Clarinda/Red Oak doubleheader).

View the complete schedule for Tuesday below.

KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Clarinda at Red Oak (G/B) On KMA-FM 99.1, 6:00 PM

Creston at Atlantic (G)

St. Albert at Harlan (G)

Western Iowa Conference 

Riverside at AHSTW (G/B)

Underwood at IKM-Manning (G/B)

Audubon at Missouri Valley (G/B)

Logan-Magnolia at Tri-Center (G/B)

Rolling Valley Conference 

Ar-We-Va at Glidden-Ralston (G/B)

Boyer Valley at Paton-Churdan (G/B)

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at West Harrison (G/B)

Bluegrass Conference 

Lamoni at Murray (G/B)

Moulton-Udell at Seymour (G/B)

Non-Conference 

Shenandoah at Southwest Valley (G/B)

Glenwood at Abraham Lincoln (G) On KMA 960, 7:00 PM

Thomas Jefferson at Glenwood (B)

Lewis Centaur at Bishop Heelan Catholic (G)

Denison-Schleswig at MVAOCOU (G/B)

Kuemper Catholic at Carroll (G/B)

Bedford at Essex (G/B)

Coon Rapids-Bayard at Stanton (G/B)

Orient-Macksburg at Lenox (G/B)

Mount Ayr at Panorama (G/B)

Diagonal at East Union (G/B)

Martensdale-St. Marys at Interstate 35 (G/B)

Mormon Trail at Southeast Warren (G/B)

Wayne at Twin Cedars (G/B)

Unity Christian at LeMars (G/B)

Spencer at Sioux City East (G/B)

Sioux City North at Storm Lake (G/B)

Melcher-Dallas at Pleasantville (G/B)

Mound City Tournament 

Rock Port vs. Mound City (G), 4:30 PM

East Atchison vs. Maryville JV (G), 7:30 PM

South Holt vs. East Atchison (B), 9:00 PM

Rock Port vs. Northland Christian (B), 6:00 PM

Platte Valley Invitational Tournament (at West Nodaway)

Northeast Nodaway vs. Nodaway Valley (G), 4:30 PM

Osborn/Stewartsville vs. Union Star (G), 7:30 PM

Nodaway Valley JV vs. DeKalb, 6:00 PM

North Nodaway vs. Union Star, 9:00 PM

Albany Tournament 

Platte Valley vs. Albany (G), 4:45 PM

Pattonsburg vs. South Harrison (G), 7:45 PM

South Harrison vs. Pattonsburg (B), 6:15 PM

Savannah Tournament 

Platte County vs. Chillicothe (B), 5:30 PM

Maryville vs. Smithville (B), 8:30 PM

KMALAND BOWLING SCHEDULE

West Central Valley at Nodaway Valley (G/B)

Central Decatur/Lamoni at Lenox (G/B)

KMALAND WRESTLING SCHEDULE 

Nodaway Valley, Interstate 35, Winterset at Creston

Southwest Iowa, Treynor at Woodbine

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Alta-Aurelia, West Sioux at Ridge View 

Sioux City East, Sioux Center, Woodbury Central at Akron-Westfield

Sioux City West at Lawton-Bronson

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.