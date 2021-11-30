(KMAland) -- It's a huge Tuesday night in KMAland sports with broadcast on AM (Glenwood/Abraham Lincoln girls) and FM (Clarinda/Red Oak doubleheader).
View the complete schedule for Tuesday below.
KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Clarinda at Red Oak (G/B) On KMA-FM 99.1, 6:00 PM
Creston at Atlantic (G)
St. Albert at Harlan (G)
Western Iowa Conference
Riverside at AHSTW (G/B)
Underwood at IKM-Manning (G/B)
Audubon at Missouri Valley (G/B)
Logan-Magnolia at Tri-Center (G/B)
Rolling Valley Conference
Ar-We-Va at Glidden-Ralston (G/B)
Boyer Valley at Paton-Churdan (G/B)
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at West Harrison (G/B)
Bluegrass Conference
Lamoni at Murray (G/B)
Moulton-Udell at Seymour (G/B)
Non-Conference
Shenandoah at Southwest Valley (G/B)
Glenwood at Abraham Lincoln (G) On KMA 960, 7:00 PM
Thomas Jefferson at Glenwood (B)
Lewis Centaur at Bishop Heelan Catholic (G)
Denison-Schleswig at MVAOCOU (G/B)
Kuemper Catholic at Carroll (G/B)
Bedford at Essex (G/B)
Coon Rapids-Bayard at Stanton (G/B)
Orient-Macksburg at Lenox (G/B)
Mount Ayr at Panorama (G/B)
Diagonal at East Union (G/B)
Martensdale-St. Marys at Interstate 35 (G/B)
Mormon Trail at Southeast Warren (G/B)
Wayne at Twin Cedars (G/B)
Unity Christian at LeMars (G/B)
Spencer at Sioux City East (G/B)
Sioux City North at Storm Lake (G/B)
Melcher-Dallas at Pleasantville (G/B)
Mound City Tournament
Rock Port vs. Mound City (G), 4:30 PM
East Atchison vs. Maryville JV (G), 7:30 PM
South Holt vs. East Atchison (B), 9:00 PM
Rock Port vs. Northland Christian (B), 6:00 PM
Platte Valley Invitational Tournament (at West Nodaway)
Northeast Nodaway vs. Nodaway Valley (G), 4:30 PM
Osborn/Stewartsville vs. Union Star (G), 7:30 PM
Nodaway Valley JV vs. DeKalb, 6:00 PM
North Nodaway vs. Union Star, 9:00 PM
Albany Tournament
Platte Valley vs. Albany (G), 4:45 PM
Pattonsburg vs. South Harrison (G), 7:45 PM
South Harrison vs. Pattonsburg (B), 6:15 PM
Savannah Tournament
Platte County vs. Chillicothe (B), 5:30 PM
Maryville vs. Smithville (B), 8:30 PM
KMALAND BOWLING SCHEDULE
West Central Valley at Nodaway Valley (G/B)
Central Decatur/Lamoni at Lenox (G/B)
KMALAND WRESTLING SCHEDULE
Nodaway Valley, Interstate 35, Winterset at Creston
Southwest Iowa, Treynor at Woodbine
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Alta-Aurelia, West Sioux at Ridge View
Sioux City East, Sioux Center, Woodbury Central at Akron-Westfield
Sioux City West at Lawton-Bronson