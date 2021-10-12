KMA Sports Logo 2
Design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- The WIC Tournament semifinals hit the KMA airwaves and website to highlight a big Tuesday in KMAland sports. Check out the full schedule below.

KMALAND CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE 

AT Central Decatur (Pride of Iowa Conference Meet)

AT Cameron

KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE 

Nebraska State Tournament (G)

-Class B at Scottsbluff: Nebraska City, Annalise Ptacek (Ashland-Greenwood)

-Class C at Columbus: Vanessa Jimenez (Johnson County Central), Jamisyn Kirkpatrick (Auburn)

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE 

Missouri Class 1 District 14 First Round (at King City) 

King City vs. Stanberry

Northeast Nodaway vs. South Holt

Missouri Class 3 District 8 (at Chillicothe) 

Chillicothe vs. Maryville

Savannah vs. Cameron

Kirksville vs. Benton

Macon vs. Richmond

KMALAND SWIMMING SCHEDULE 

Perry, Spencer at Atlantic (G)

KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE 

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Red Oak, Atlantic at Shenandoah

Lewis Central at Glenwood

Creston at Harlan

St. Albert at Denison-Schleswig 

Corner Conference 

Griswold at Sidney

Essex at Stanton

Western Iowa Conference Tournament (Semifinals at Treynor) — On KMA-FM 99.1/VIDEO at kmaland.com

Missouri Valley vs. Tri-Center, 5:30 PM 

Treynor vs. Underwood

Pride of Iowa Conference Tournament (at Mount Ayr) 

Southeast Warren vs. Nodaway Valley

Mount Ayr vs. Southwest Valley

Rolling Valley Conference 

Paton-Churdan at West Harrison

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Boyer Valley

Glidden-Ralston at CAM

Ar-We-Va at Coon Rapids-Bayard

Missouri River Conference 

LeMars at Thomas Jefferson

Abraham Lincoln at Sioux City North

Bishop Heelan Catholic at Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Sioux City West at Sioux City East

Bluegrass Conference Tournament 

AT Seymour (Orient-Macksburg, Murray, Seymour)

AT Ankeny Christian Academy (Ankeny Christian Academy vs. Moulton-Udell)

AT Twin Cedars (Diagonal, Mormon Trail, Twin Cedars)

AT Lamoni (Lamoni, Moravia, Melcher-Dallas)

Non-Conference 

East Mills at Clarinda

Fremont-Mills at Woodbine 

Missouri/Nebraska

East Atchison at Mound City

Rock Port at Nodaway Valley

Union Star at South Holt

Nebraska City at Wahoo

Platteview at Plattsmouth 

Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament 

Louisville vs. Syracuse

Raymond Central vs. Arlington

Douglas County West vs. Ashland-Greenwood

Logan View/Scribner-Snyder vs. Yutan

East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament

Semifinal: Mead vs. Palmyra

Semifinal: Malcolm vs. Elmwood-Murdock

Consolation: Weeping Water vs. Auburn 

Consolation: Johnson County Central vs. Freeman

Pioneer Conference Tournament — Semifinals (at Falls City Sacred Heart) 

Semifinal: Falls City Sacred Heart vs. Lourdes Central Catholic

Semifinal: Johnson-Brock vs. Diller-Odell

Consolation: Lewiston vs. Friend

Consolation: Tri County vs. Pawnee City

Consolation: Sterling vs. Southern

Consolation: Sterling/Southern vs. Humbold-TRS

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.