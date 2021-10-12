(KMAland) -- The WIC Tournament semifinals hit the KMA airwaves and website to highlight a big Tuesday in KMAland sports. Check out the full schedule below.
KMALAND CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE
AT Central Decatur (Pride of Iowa Conference Meet)
AT Cameron
KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE
Nebraska State Tournament (G)
-Class B at Scottsbluff: Nebraska City, Annalise Ptacek (Ashland-Greenwood)
-Class C at Columbus: Vanessa Jimenez (Johnson County Central), Jamisyn Kirkpatrick (Auburn)
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE
Missouri Class 1 District 14 First Round (at King City)
King City vs. Stanberry
Northeast Nodaway vs. South Holt
Missouri Class 3 District 8 (at Chillicothe)
Chillicothe vs. Maryville
Savannah vs. Cameron
Kirksville vs. Benton
Macon vs. Richmond
KMALAND SWIMMING SCHEDULE
Perry, Spencer at Atlantic (G)
KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Red Oak, Atlantic at Shenandoah
Lewis Central at Glenwood
Creston at Harlan
St. Albert at Denison-Schleswig
Corner Conference
Griswold at Sidney
Essex at Stanton
Western Iowa Conference Tournament (Semifinals at Treynor) — On KMA-FM 99.1/VIDEO at kmaland.com
Missouri Valley vs. Tri-Center, 5:30 PM
Treynor vs. Underwood
Pride of Iowa Conference Tournament (at Mount Ayr)
Southeast Warren vs. Nodaway Valley
Mount Ayr vs. Southwest Valley
Rolling Valley Conference
Paton-Churdan at West Harrison
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Boyer Valley
Glidden-Ralston at CAM
Ar-We-Va at Coon Rapids-Bayard
Missouri River Conference
LeMars at Thomas Jefferson
Abraham Lincoln at Sioux City North
Bishop Heelan Catholic at Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Sioux City West at Sioux City East
Bluegrass Conference Tournament
AT Seymour (Orient-Macksburg, Murray, Seymour)
AT Ankeny Christian Academy (Ankeny Christian Academy vs. Moulton-Udell)
AT Twin Cedars (Diagonal, Mormon Trail, Twin Cedars)
AT Lamoni (Lamoni, Moravia, Melcher-Dallas)
Non-Conference
East Mills at Clarinda
Fremont-Mills at Woodbine
Missouri/Nebraska
East Atchison at Mound City
Rock Port at Nodaway Valley
Union Star at South Holt
Nebraska City at Wahoo
Platteview at Plattsmouth
Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament
Louisville vs. Syracuse
Raymond Central vs. Arlington
Douglas County West vs. Ashland-Greenwood
Logan View/Scribner-Snyder vs. Yutan
East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament
Semifinal: Mead vs. Palmyra
Semifinal: Malcolm vs. Elmwood-Murdock
Consolation: Weeping Water vs. Auburn
Consolation: Johnson County Central vs. Freeman
Pioneer Conference Tournament — Semifinals (at Falls City Sacred Heart)
Semifinal: Falls City Sacred Heart vs. Lourdes Central Catholic
Semifinal: Johnson-Brock vs. Diller-Odell
Consolation: Lewiston vs. Friend
Consolation: Tri County vs. Pawnee City
Consolation: Sterling vs. Southern
Consolation: Sterling/Southern vs. Humbold-TRS