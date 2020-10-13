KMA Sports Logo 2
(KMAland) -- The Pride of Iowa cross country meet is schedule while the WIC, POI, NCC, ECNC and Pioneer volleyball tournaments continue on Tuesday in KMAland. Plus, Glenwood/LC is on KMA-FM 99.1.

View the complete Tuesday schedule below.

KMALAND CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE 

Pride of Iowa Conference Meet at Bedford Follow @d2mart 

Cameron (MO) Meet

KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Shenandoah vs. Atlantic (at Red Oak)

Shenandoah at Red Oak

Atlantic at Red Oak

Glenwood at Lewis Central On KMA-FM 99.1 

Harlan at Creston

Denison-Schleswig at St. Albert

Corner Conference 

Stanton at Essex

Sidney at Griswold

Western Iowa Conference Tournament (at Riverside) 

Underwood vs. Missouri Valley

Logan-Magnolia vs. Tri-Center

Pride of Iowa Conference Tournament (at Central Decatur)

Southeast Warren vs. Lenox

Nodaway Valley vs. Southwest Valley

Consolation & Finals

Missouri River Conference 

Sioux City North at Abraham Lincoln

Thomas Jefferson at LeMars

Sioux City East at Sioux City West

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Bishop Heelan Catholic

Bluegrass Conference Tournament 

AT MELCHER-DALLAS

Diagonal vs. Melcher-Dallas

Mormon Trail vs. Diagonal

Melcher-Dallas vs. Mormon Trail

AT LAMONI 

Twin Cedars at Lamoni

AT SEYMOUR 

Orient-Macksburg vs. Seymour

Ankeny Christian vs. Orient-Macksburg

Seymour vs. Ankeny Christian

AT MURRAY 

Murray vs. Moulton-Udell

Moravia vs. Moulton-Udell

Murray vs. Moravia 

Other Area Iowa 

East Mills at Clarinda

Audubon at West Harrison

Area Missouri/Nebraska 

Mound City at East Atchison

Nodaway-Holt at Rock Port

South Holt at Union Star

Wahoo at Nebraska City

Plattsmouth at Platteview

Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament 

Louisville at Yutan

Fort Calhoun at Douglas County West

Arlington at Raymond Central

Logan View/Scribner-Snyder at Ashland-Greenwod

East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament 

Falls City vs. Weeping Water (at Mead)

Mead vs. Falls City/Weeping Water

Elmwood-Murdock vs. Johnson County Central (at Malcolm)

Malcolm vs. E-M/JCC 

Pioneer Conference Tournament  

Diller-Odell vs. Humboldt-TRS (at Lourdes)

Falls City Sacred Heart vs. ?? (at Lourdes)

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE — Tournament Trail

Missouri Class 1 District 14 — First Round (at Bishop LeBlond)

Bishop LeBlond vs. South Holt

Missouri Class 1 District 16 — First Round (at Stanberry) 

Platte Valley vs. King City

Stanberry vs. Albany

Class 3 District 8 — First Round (at Chillicothe)

Savannah vs. Cameron

Macon vs. Maryville

Chillicothe vs. Benton

KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE  

Nebraska State Golf Tournament (G)

