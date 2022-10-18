KMA Sports Logo 2
Design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- The volleyball tournament trail continues with some Class 4A and 5A action while the MEC cross country meet and some swimming duals are also on tap for Tuesday.

Check out the full KMAland Sports Schedule below.

KMALAND CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE 

Midland Empire Conference Meet at Kansas City

KMALAND SWIMMING SCHEDULE 

Carroll at Abraham Lincoln (G)

Sioux City Metro at Spencer (G)

KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE

Iowa Class 4A Region 1 First Round

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Glenwood On KMAX-Stream

LeMars at Bishop Heelan Catholic

Iowa Class 4A Region 2 First Round 

Creston at Winterset

Denison-Schleswig at Boone

Iowa Class 5A Region 2 First Round

Thomas Jefferson at Sioux City West

Area Missouri 

Falls City at East Atchison

St. Joseph Christian at Nodaway Valley

Maryville at St. Pius X

Area Nebraska 

Nebraska City at Blair

Louisville at Douglas County West

Palmyra at Yutan

Conestoga at Fort Calhoun

Arlington at Syracuse

Elmwood-Murdock at Freeman

Johnson County Central at Diller-Odel

Weeping Water at Archbishop Bergan

Falls City Sacred Heart, Humboldt-TRS at Johnson-Brock

Lewiston, Pawnee City at Lourdes Central Catholic

Southern, Tri County at Sterling

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.