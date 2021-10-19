(KMAland) -- Class 4A and 5A regional volleyball begins, Missouri girls state golf concludes and more on the KMAland Sports Schedule for Tuesday.
KMALAND CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE
AT Missouri Western/Bishop LeBlond (Midland Empire Conference Meet)
KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE
Missouri Class 1 State Tournament — East Atchison, Cailyn Auffert (Maryville), Lauren Jaster (Maryville), Justina Wimer (Worth County), Casey Phillips (Maryville)
KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE
Benton at Maryville (B)
KMALAND SWIMMING SCHEDULE
Abraham Lincoln at Carroll (G)
KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE
Iowa Class 4A Region 1 First Round
LeMars at Lewis Central On KMA-FM 99.1/KMA Sports YouTube
Denison-Schleswig at Carroll
Iowa Class 4A Region 2 First Round
Creston at ADM
Perry at Dallas Center-Grimes
Iowa Class 5A Region 1 First Round
Sioux City West at Sioux City North
Missouri/Nebraska
North Nodaway at East Atchison
Rock Port at Mound City
Nodaway Valley at South Holt
St. Pius X at Maryville
Louisville, Douglas County West at Plattsmouth
Blair at Nebraska City
Yutan at Palmyra
Syracuse at Arlington
Fort Calhoun at Conestoga
Freeman at Elmwood-Murdock
Johnson-Brock, Humboldt-TRS at Falls City Sacred Heart
Lourdes Central Catholic, Lewiston at Pawnee City
Sterling, Southern at Tri County