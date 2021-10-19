KMA Sports Logo 2
(KMAland) -- Class 4A and 5A regional volleyball begins, Missouri girls state golf concludes and more on the KMAland Sports Schedule for Tuesday. 

KMALAND CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE 

AT Missouri Western/Bishop LeBlond (Midland Empire Conference Meet)

KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE 

Missouri Class 1 State Tournament — East Atchison, Cailyn Auffert (Maryville), Lauren Jaster (Maryville), Justina Wimer (Worth County), Casey Phillips (Maryville)

KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE 

Benton at Maryville (B)

KMALAND SWIMMING SCHEDULE 

Abraham Lincoln at Carroll (G)

KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE 

Iowa Class 4A Region 1 First Round 

LeMars at Lewis Central On KMA-FM 99.1/KMA Sports YouTube 

Denison-Schleswig at Carroll

Iowa Class 4A Region 2 First Round 

Creston at ADM

Perry at Dallas Center-Grimes

Iowa Class 5A Region 1 First Round 

Sioux City West at Sioux City North

Missouri/Nebraska 

North Nodaway at East Atchison

Rock Port at Mound City 

Nodaway Valley at South Holt

St. Pius X at Maryville 

Louisville, Douglas County West at Plattsmouth 

Blair at Nebraska City

Yutan at Palmyra 

Syracuse at Arlington

Fort Calhoun at Conestoga 

Freeman at Elmwood-Murdock

Johnson-Brock, Humboldt-TRS at Falls City Sacred Heart

Lourdes Central Catholic, Lewiston at Pawnee City 

Sterling, Southern at Tri County

