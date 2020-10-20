(KMAland) -- Class 4A and 5A regional volleyball begins, the MEC is holding their XC meet and more on Tuesday's KMAland Sports Schedule.
View Tuesday's full schedule below, including KMA Sports broadcasts from Council Bluffs and Winterset.
KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE — Tournament Trail
Class 4A Region 1 — First Round
Spencer at LeMars
Storm Lake at Denison-Schleswig
Class 4A Region 2 — First Round
Creston at Winterset On KMA-FM 99.1, 7:00 PM
ADM at Lewis Central On KMA 960, 7:00 PM
Class 5A Region 1 — First Round
Sioux City West at Sioux City North
KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE — Regular Season
East Atchison at North Nodaway
Mound City at Rock Port
Union Star at West Nodaway
South Holt at Nodaway-Holt
Maryville at St. Pius X
Johnson County Central at Auburn
Nebraska City at Blair
Malcolm at Elmwood-Murdock
Conestoga at Fort Calhoun
Falls City Sacred Heart at Humboldt-TRS
Johnson-Brock vs. Falls City Sacred Heart (at Humboldt-TRS)
Johnson-Brock at Humboldt-TRS
Douglas County West at Louisville
Douglas County West vs. Plattsmouth (at Louisville)
Plattsmouth at Louisville
Lewiston at Lourdes Central Catholic
Pawnee City at Lourdes Central Catholic
Sterling vs. Tri County (at Southern)
Palmyra at Yutan
KMALAND CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE
Midland Empire Conference Meet at Benton
KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE
Missouri Class 1 State Meet (Day Two) at Smithville (G)
KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE
Maryville at Benton (B)