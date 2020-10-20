KMA Sports Logo 2
(KMAland) -- Class 4A and 5A regional volleyball begins, the MEC is holding their XC meet and more on Tuesday's KMAland Sports Schedule.

View Tuesday's full schedule below, including KMA Sports broadcasts from Council Bluffs and Winterset.

KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE — Tournament Trail

Class 4A Region 1 — First Round 

Spencer at LeMars

Storm Lake at Denison-Schleswig

Class 4A Region 2 — First Round 

Creston at Winterset On KMA-FM 99.1, 7:00 PM 

ADM at Lewis Central On KMA 960, 7:00 PM 

Class 5A Region 1 — First Round 

Sioux City West at Sioux City North 

KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE — Regular Season 

East Atchison at North Nodaway 

Mound City at Rock Port

Union Star at West Nodaway

South Holt at Nodaway-Holt

Maryville at St. Pius X

Johnson County Central at Auburn

Nebraska City at Blair

Malcolm at Elmwood-Murdock

Conestoga at Fort Calhoun

Falls City Sacred Heart at Humboldt-TRS

Johnson-Brock vs. Falls City Sacred Heart (at Humboldt-TRS)

Johnson-Brock at Humboldt-TRS

Douglas County West at Louisville 

Douglas County West vs. Plattsmouth (at Louisville)

Plattsmouth at Louisville

Lewiston at Lourdes Central Catholic

Pawnee City at Lourdes Central Catholic

Sterling vs. Tri County (at Southern)

Palmyra at Yutan

KMALAND CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE 

Midland Empire Conference Meet at Benton

KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE 

Missouri Class 1 State Meet (Day Two) at Smithville (G)

KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE 

Maryville at Benton (B)

