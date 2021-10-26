(KMAland) -- Another big night of volleyball tournament trail action, including broadcasts from Council Bluffs and Urbandale. Check out the full Tuesday KMAland Sports Schedule below.
KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE
Maryville at Bishop LeBlond (B)
KMALAND SWIMMING SCHEDULE
Abraham Lincoln at Lewis Central (G)
KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE
Iowa Class 3A Regional Finals
1: Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs. Sioux Center (at LeMars), 7:00 PM
2: Sheldon vs. Forest City (at Estherville-Lincoln Central), 7:00 PM
3: Unity Christian vs. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows (at Storm Lake), 7:00 PM
4: Des Moines Christian vs. Nevada (at Dallas Center-Grimes), 7:00 PM
5: Mount Vernon vs. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (at Williamsburg), 7:00 PM
6: West Liberty vs. West Burlington (at Mediapolis), 7:00 PM
7: Assumption vs. Independence (at Washington), 7:00 PM
8: West Delaware vs. Vinton-Shellsburg (at Cedar Falls), 6:00 PM
Iowa Class 4A Regional Finals
1: Bishop Heelan Catholic at Lewis Central, 7:00 PM On KMA-FM 99.1/KMA Sports YouTube
2: North Polk at Bondurant-Farrar, 7:00 PM
3: Pella at Oskaloosa, 7:00 PM
4: Norwalk at Cedar Rapids Xavier, 7:00 PM
5: Benton at Marion, 7:00 PM
6: Humboldt at Waverly-Shell Rock, 7:00 PM
7: Decorah at Western Dubuque, 7:00 PM
8: Central DeWitt at North Scott, 7:00 PM
Iowa Class 5A Regional Finals
1: Sioux City East at Dowling Catholic, 7:00 PM
2: Abraham Lincoln at Urbandale, 7:00 PM On KMA 960/KMA Sports YouTube
3: Cedar Rapids Prairie at Ankeny Centennial, 7:00 PM
4: Iowa City High at Ankeny, 7:00 PM
5: Johnston at Cedar Rapids Kennedy, 7:00 PM
6: Muscatine at Iowa City Liberty, 7:00 PM
7: Iowa City West at Pleasant Valley, 7:00 PM
8: Dubuque Senior at Cedar Falls, 8:00 PM
Missouri Class 1 District 16 Final
Rock Port at East Atchison, 6:00 PM
Nebraska Class B Subdistrict 1 (at Norris)
Norris vs. Nebraska City, 5:30 PM
Waverly vs. Plattsmouth, 6:30 PM
Nebraska Class C1 Subdistrict Finals
2: Ashland-Greenwood at Syracuse, 6:00 PM
3; Fairbury at Falls City, 6:00 PM
Nebraska Class C2 Subdistrict Finals
1: Lourdes Central Catholic at Yutan, 6:00 PM
3: Centennial at Palmrya, 6:00 PM
Nebraska Class D1 Subdistrict Finals
1: Southern at Johnson-Brock, 6:00 PM
Nebraska Class D2 Subdistrict Finals
1: Diller-Odell at Falls City Sacred Heart, 7:00 PM