(KMAland) -- Class 3A, 4A and 5A regional finals in Iowa, subdistrict finals in Nebraska and more on today’s KMAland Sports Schedule.
Check out the full schedule below, including broadcasts on 960 (Red Oak/Knoxville) and 99.1 (Glenwood/LC).
KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE – Tournament Trail
Iowa Class 3A Regional Finals
4: No. 9 Red Oak vs. Knoxville (at Creston) On KMA 960, 7:00 PM
1: No. 5 Unity Christian vs. Sheldon (at Sioux Center)
2: No. 6 MOC-Floyd Valley vs. No. 10 Humboldt (at Schaller-Crestland)
3: No. 2 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows vs. Des Moines Christian (at Webster City)
5: No. 1 Osage vs. No. 15 Forest City (at Central Springs)
6: No. 7 Union vs. No. 13 Independence (at Center Point-Urbana)
7: No. 3 Mount Vernon vs. Davis County (at Montezuma)
8: No. 4 Assumption vs. No. 8 West Liberty (at Tipton)
Iowa Class 4A Regional Finals
2: No. 12 Lewis Central at No. 4 Glenwood On KMA-FM 99.1, 7:00 PM
1: No. 13 Carroll at No. 6 Sergeant Bluff-Luton
3: No. 15 Oskaloosa at No. 1 Xavier
4: No. 7 Marion vs. Dallas Center-Grimes (at Linn-Mar)
5: No. 10 Gilbert at No. 2 Waverly-Shell Rock
6: Newton at No. 8 West Delaware
7: Wahlert Catholic at No. 5 Western Dubuque
8: Burlington at No. 3 North Scott
Iowa Class 5A Regional Finals
1: No. 10 Sioux City East at No. 1 Dowling Catholic
2: No. 12 Johnston at No. 4 WDM Valley
3: No. 9 Urbandale at No. 7 Ankeny Centennial
4: Southeast Polk at No. 2 Ankeny
5: Waterloo West at No. 6 Cedar Falls
6: Linn-Mar at No. 8 Dubuque Hempstead
7: No. 14 Bettendorf at No. 5 Iowa City Liberty
8: Muscatine at No. 3 Pleasant Valley
Missouri Class 3 District 16 – Semifinals (at Cameron)
Maryville vs. Cameron
Savannah vs. Benton
Nebraska Class B Subdistrict 3 – First Round (at Ashland-Greenwood)
Ashland-Greenwood vs. Plattsmouth
Waverly vs. Platteview
Nebraska Class B Subdistrict 4 – First Round (at Norris)
Norris vs. Crete
Beatrice vs. Nebraska City
Nebraska Subdistrict Finals
C1-1: Auburn at Syracuse
C1-3: Louisville at Roncalli Catholic
C2-2: Brownell Talbot at Palmyra
D1-1: Johnson-Brock at Humboldt-TRS
D2-1: Falls City Sacred Heart at Diller-Odell
KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE
Maryville vs. Bishop LeBlond (B)
MISSOURI STATE SOFTBALL SCHEDULE
Class 1 State Semifinal
Vienna at Salisbury