(KMAland) -- Plenty of cross country, Iowa district golf, soccer, softball, swimming and volleyball on the Tuesday slate. Check out the full KMAland schedule below.

KMALAND CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE 

AT South Central Calhoun (Denison-Schleswig)

AT Mound City 

AT Cherokee (LeMars)

AT Centerville (Central Decatur, Melcher-Dallas, Moravia, Mount Ayr, Moulton-Udell, Twin Cedars, Wayne)

East Central Nebraska Conference at Auburn

KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE 

Iowa District Golf at Bent Tree Golf Club, Council Bluffs (B)

East Atchison, Rock Port at Maryville (G)

KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE 

Benton at Maryville (B)

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE 

Platte Valley at Worth County

Northeast Nodaway at Bishop LeBlond

Maryville at Savannah

Stewartsville-Osborn at North Andrew

KMALAND SWIMMING SCHEDULE 

Des Moines Hoover, Des Moines Lincoln at Lewis Central (G)

KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE 

Nebraska City at Brownell-Talbot (B)

KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Shenandoah at Denison-Schleswig

Red Oak at Lewis Central 

St. Albert, Harlan at Glenwood

Corner Conference

East Mills at Stanton

Fremont-Mills at Sidney

Western Iowa Conference 

AHSTW at Audubon

Logan-Magnolia at IKM-Manning

Underwood at Riverside

Missouri Valley at Tri-Center

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Southeast Warren at East Union

Nodaway Valley at Lenox

Mount Ayr at Southwest Valley

Martensdale-St. Marys at Wayne

Rolling Valley Conference 

Coon Rapids-Bayard at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton

Glidden-Ralston at West Harrison

Woodbine at Paton-Churdan

Ar-We-Va at CAM

Missouri River Conference 

Thomas Jefferson at Sioux City North

Abraham Lincoln at Sioux City West

Bishop Heelan Catholic at LeMars

Bluegrass Conference 

Diagonal at Mormon Trail

Non-Conference 

Essex at Iowa School for the Deaf

Griswold at Heartland Christian

Bedford at Murray

Southeast Warren, Melcher-Dallas at East Union

Moravia, Grand View Christian at Central Decatur

Area Missouri 

Rock Port at East Atchison

Nodaway Valley at Mound City

South Holt at North Platte

North Nodaway at Union Star

Area Nebraska 

Plattsmouth at Bennington

Nebraska City at Malcolm

Louisville at Platteview

Weeping Water, Twin River at Centennial 

Auburn at Lourdes Central Catholic

Elmwood-Murdock at Omaha Concordia

Yutan at Ashland-Greenwood

Sterling at College View Academy

