(KMAland) -- District golf in Iowa and Nebraska, district tennis in Missouri and Clarinda/Red Oak volleyball on KMA-FM highlights the Tuesday KMAland Sports Schedule. Check out the full slate below.
KMALAND CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE
AT South Central Calhoun
AT Mound City
AT Centerville
AT Cherokee
AT Malcolm (East Central Nebraska Conference Meet)
KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE
Class 4A District Meet at Whispering Creek Golf Club, Sioux City (B)
-Bishop Heelan Catholic, Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson, LeMars, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Sioux City East, Sioux City North, Sioux City West
East Atchison, Rock Port at Maryville (G)
Nebraska Districts (G)
-C-1 at Lincoln Christian (Auburn, Elmwood-Murdock, Johnson County Central, Palmyra, Syracuse)
KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE
Maryville at Benton (B)
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE
Bishop LeBlond at Northeast Nodaway
Worth County at Platte Valley
South Holt at North Andrew
Savannah at Maryville
KMALAND SWIMMING SCHEDULE
Lewis Central, Des Moines Lincoln at Des Moines Hoover (G)
KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE
Missouri Class 1 District Semifinal — Maryville at Savannah (G)
Brownell Talbot at Nebraska City (B)
KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Creston at Shenandoah VIDEO at kmaland.com
Clarinda at Red Oak On KMA-FM 99.1/VIDEO at kmaland.com
Glenwood, Harlan at St. Albert
Kuemper Catholic at Lewis Central
Atlantic at Denison-Schleswig
Corner Conference
Sidney at Fremont-Mills
Stanton at East Mills
Western Iowa Conference
Riverside at Underwood
IKM-Manning at Logan-Magnolia
Audubon at AHSTW
Tri-Center at Missouri Valley
Pride of Iowa Conference
Southwest Valley at Mount Ayr
Lenox at Nodaway Valley
East Union at Southeast Warren
Wayne at Martensdale-St. Marys
Rolling Valley Conference
Paton-Churdan at Woodbine
Ar-We-Va at CAM
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Coon Rapids-Bayard
West Harrison at Glidden-Ralston
Missouri River Conference
Sioux City West at Abraham Lincoln
Sioux City North at Thomas Jefferson
LeMars at Bishop Heelan Catholic
Bluegrass Conference
Mormon Trail at Diagonal
Non-Conference
Heartland Christian at Griswold
Murray at Bedford
Central Decatur, Grand View Christian at Moravia
East Union vs. Melcher-Dallas (at Southeast Warren)
Melcher-Dallas at Southeast Warren
East Atchison at Nodaway Valley
Falls City Sacred Heart at Rock Port
Mound City at Mid-Buchanan
Platteview at Louisville
Bennington at Plattsmouth
Ashland-Greenwood at Yutan
Freeman, Lourdes Central Catholic at Auburn
Omaha Concordia at Elmwood-Murdock
Weeping Water at Malcolm