KMA Sports Logo 2
Design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- District golf in Iowa and Nebraska, district tennis in Missouri and Clarinda/Red Oak volleyball on KMA-FM highlights the Tuesday KMAland Sports Schedule. Check out the full slate below.

KMALAND CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE 

AT South Central Calhoun

AT Mound City

AT Centerville

AT Cherokee

AT Malcolm (East Central Nebraska Conference Meet)

KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE 

Class 4A District Meet at Whispering Creek Golf Club, Sioux City (B)

-Bishop Heelan Catholic, Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson, LeMars, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Sioux City East, Sioux City North, Sioux City West

East Atchison, Rock Port at Maryville (G)

Nebraska Districts (G)

-C-1 at Lincoln Christian (Auburn, Elmwood-Murdock, Johnson County Central, Palmyra, Syracuse)

KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE 

Maryville at Benton (B)

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE 

Bishop LeBlond at Northeast Nodaway 

Worth County at Platte Valley

South Holt at North Andrew

Savannah at Maryville

KMALAND SWIMMING SCHEDULE 

Lewis Central, Des Moines Lincoln at Des Moines Hoover (G)

KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE 

Missouri Class 1 District Semifinal — Maryville at Savannah (G)

Brownell Talbot at Nebraska City (B)

KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Creston at Shenandoah VIDEO at kmaland.com

Clarinda at Red Oak On KMA-FM 99.1/VIDEO at kmaland.com

Glenwood, Harlan at St. Albert

Kuemper Catholic at Lewis Central 

Atlantic at Denison-Schleswig

Corner Conference 

Sidney at Fremont-Mills

Stanton at East Mills

Western Iowa Conference 

Riverside at Underwood

IKM-Manning at Logan-Magnolia

Audubon at AHSTW

Tri-Center at Missouri Valley

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Southwest Valley at Mount Ayr

Lenox at Nodaway Valley

East Union at Southeast Warren

Wayne at Martensdale-St. Marys

Rolling Valley Conference 

Paton-Churdan at Woodbine

Ar-We-Va at CAM

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Coon Rapids-Bayard

West Harrison at Glidden-Ralston

Missouri River Conference 

Sioux City West at Abraham Lincoln

Sioux City North at Thomas Jefferson

LeMars at Bishop Heelan Catholic

Bluegrass Conference 

Mormon Trail at Diagonal 

Non-Conference 

Heartland Christian at Griswold

Murray at Bedford

Central Decatur, Grand View Christian at Moravia

East Union vs. Melcher-Dallas (at Southeast Warren)

Melcher-Dallas at Southeast Warren

East Atchison at Nodaway Valley

Falls City Sacred Heart at Rock Port

Mound City at Mid-Buchanan

Platteview at Louisville

Bennington at Plattsmouth

Ashland-Greenwood at Yutan

Freeman, Lourdes Central Catholic at Auburn

Omaha Concordia at Elmwood-Murdock

Weeping Water at Malcolm

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.