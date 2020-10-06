(KMAland) -- The Tuesday night schedule in KMAland is filled with all kinds of activities, including another Stanton/East Mills volleyball showdown on KMA-FM 99.1.
View the complete schedule for Tuesday below.
KMALAND CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE
South Central Calhoun Meet
Centerville Meet
Cherokee Meet
Mound City Meet
East Central Nebraska Conference Meet at Johnson County Central
KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Shenandoah at Creston
Red Oak at Clarinda
St. Albert at Glenwood
Harlan at Glenwood
St. Albert vs. Harlan (at Glenwood)
Lewis Central at Kuemper Catholic
Denison-Schleswig at Atlantic
Corner Conference
East Mills at Stanton On FM 99.1, 7:00 PM
Fremont-Mills at Sidney
Western Iowa Conference
Logan-Magnolia at IKM-Manning
Underwood at Riverside
Missouri Valley at Tri-Center
Pride of Iowa
Southeast Warren at East Union
Mount Ayr at Southwest Valley
Martensdale-St. Marys at Wayne
Rolling Valley Conference
Exira/EHK at Paton-Churdan
Boyer Valley at Ar-We-Va
Glidden-Ralston at Coon Rapids-Bayard
West Harrison at Woodbine
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln at Sioux City West
Bishop Heelan Catholic at LeMars
Bluegrass Conference
Diagonal at Mormon Trai
Other Area Iowa
Nodaway Valley at Treynor
Bedford at Murray
Moravia at Central Decatur
Grand View Christian at Central Decatur
Area Missouri/Nebraska
Rock Port at Falls City Sacred Heart
Rock Bridge at Maryville
Mid-Buchanan at Mound City
South Holt at North Platte
East Atchison at St. Joseph Christian
North Nodaway at West Nodaway
Yutan at Ashland-Greenwood
Plattsmouth at Bennington
Falls City at Conestoga
Lourdes Central Catholic at Friend
Elmwood-Murdock at Omaha Concordia
Louisville at Platteview
Lewiston at Sterling
Malcolm at Weeping Water
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE — Regular Season
Northeast Nodaway at Bishop LeBlond
Maryville at Savannah
North Andrew at South Holt
Platte Valley at Worth County
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE — Tournament Trail
Class B Subdistrict 1 (at Nebraska City)
Nebraska City vs. Duchesne/Roncalli Catholic, 10:00 AM
Gross Catholic vs. TBD, 12:00 PM
Class B Subdistrict 4 (at Elkhorn)
Ashland-Greenwood vs. DC West/Concordia, 2:00 PM
Elkhorn vs. TBD, 4:00 PM
KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE
Nebraska Class C1 District 1 Meet at Tri County (G)
KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE
Benton at Maryville (B)
KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE
Nebraska City at Brownell-Talbot (B)