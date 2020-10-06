KMA Sports Logo 2
Design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- The Tuesday night schedule in KMAland is filled with all kinds of activities, including another Stanton/East Mills volleyball showdown on KMA-FM 99.1.

View the complete schedule for Tuesday below.

KMALAND CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE 

South Central Calhoun Meet

Centerville Meet

Cherokee Meet

Mound City Meet

East Central Nebraska Conference Meet at Johnson County Central

KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE 

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Shenandoah at Creston

Red Oak at Clarinda

St. Albert at Glenwood

Harlan at Glenwood

St. Albert vs. Harlan (at Glenwood)

Lewis Central at Kuemper Catholic

Denison-Schleswig at Atlantic

Corner Conference 

East Mills at Stanton On FM 99.1, 7:00 PM 

Fremont-Mills at Sidney 

Western Iowa Conference  

Logan-Magnolia at IKM-Manning

Underwood at Riverside

Missouri Valley at Tri-Center

Pride of Iowa 

Southeast Warren at East Union

Mount Ayr at Southwest Valley

Martensdale-St. Marys at Wayne

Rolling Valley Conference 

Exira/EHK at Paton-Churdan

Boyer Valley at Ar-We-Va

Glidden-Ralston at Coon Rapids-Bayard

West Harrison at Woodbine

Missouri River Conference 

Abraham Lincoln at Sioux City West

Bishop Heelan Catholic at LeMars

Bluegrass Conference 

Diagonal at Mormon Trai

Other Area Iowa 

Nodaway Valley at Treynor

Bedford at Murray

Moravia at Central Decatur 

Grand View Christian at Central Decatur

Area Missouri/Nebraska 

Rock Port at Falls City Sacred Heart

Rock Bridge at Maryville

Mid-Buchanan at Mound City 

South Holt at North Platte

East Atchison at St. Joseph Christian 

North Nodaway at West Nodaway 

Yutan at Ashland-Greenwood

Plattsmouth at Bennington 

Falls City at Conestoga 

Lourdes Central Catholic at Friend

Elmwood-Murdock at Omaha Concordia

Louisville at Platteview

Lewiston at Sterling

Malcolm at Weeping Water

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE — Regular Season 

Northeast Nodaway at Bishop LeBlond

Maryville at Savannah

North Andrew at South Holt

Platte Valley at Worth County 

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE — Tournament Trail

Class B Subdistrict 1 (at Nebraska City)

Nebraska City vs. Duchesne/Roncalli Catholic, 10:00 AM

Gross Catholic vs. TBD, 12:00 PM

Class B Subdistrict 4 (at Elkhorn) 

Ashland-Greenwood vs. DC West/Concordia, 2:00 PM

Elkhorn vs. TBD, 4:00 PM

KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE 

Nebraska Class C1 District 1 Meet at Tri County (G)

KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE 

Benton at Maryville (B)

KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE 

Nebraska City at Brownell-Talbot (B)

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.