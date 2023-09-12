(KMAland) -- KMA Sports has coverage from Underwood/Treynor and Sidney/East Mills on the KMAX-Stream Tuesday to highlight the KMAland Sports Schedule.
Check out the full schedule below.
KMALAND CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE
AHSTW Meet
Storm Lake Meet (Harlan, Denison-Schleswig, LeMars)
Woodbury Central Meet (West Harrison, Sioux City North, Sioux City West, Sioux City east)
Pleasantville Meet (Lamoni)
Oskaloosa Meet (Twin Cedars)
KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE
Savannah vs. Smithville (G)
Gallatin Tournament (G) (Albany, Stanberry, Worth County)
Bennington NE Tournament (G) (Ashland-Greenwood, Elmwood-Murdock, Johnson County Central)
Auburn at Plattsmouth (G)
KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE
Maryville at Chillicothe (B)
Savannah at Benton (B)
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE
Area Missouri
Northeast Nodaway at DeKalb
West Platte at Platte Valley
Maryville at Savannah
Worth County at Albany
Pattonsburg at King City
North Andrew at Stanberry
Area Nebraska
Nebraska City at Beatrice
Platteview/Weeping Water at Falls City
Plattsmouth at Yutan
Auburn at Omaha Westview
Arlington at Syracuse
KMALAND SWIMMING SCHEDULE
Abraham Lincoln, Des Moines Hoover at Des Moines East (G)
KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE
Elkhorn at Nebraska City (B)
KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Glenwood, Atlantic at Clarinda
Red Oak, St. Albert at Kuemper Catholic
Corner Conference
East Mills at Sidney On KMAX-Stream
Stanton at Griswold
Essex at Fremont-Mills
Western Iowa Conference
Tri-Center at IKM-Manning
Underwood at Treynor On KMAX-Stream
Logan-Magnolia at AHSTW
Missouri Valley at Audubon
Pride of Iowa Conference
East Union at Mount Ayr
Nodaway Valley at Southwest Valley
Southeast Warren at Wayne
Central Decatur at Martensdale-St. Marys
Rolling Valley Conference
Boyer Valley at Woodbine
CAM at Glidden-Ralston
Paton-Churdan at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
Coon Rapids-Bayard at Ar-We-Va
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln at Thomas Jefferson
Sioux City North at Bishop Heelan Catholic
LeMars at Sioux City West
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Sioux City East
Bluegrass Conference
Melcher-Dallas vs. Murray (at Southeast Warren)
Non-Conference
Denison-Schleswig at Carroll
Lourdes Central Catholic at Hamburg
Southeast Warren, Pleasantville at Wayne
Central Decatur at Lamoni
Area Missouri
East Atchison at St. Joseph Christian
Rock Port at Nodaway Valley
Mound City at North Nodaway
King City/Union Star at South Holt
Excelsior Springs at Maryville
Savannah at Pembroke Hill
Area Nebraska
Auburn at Ashland-Greenwood
Plattsmouth at Nebraska City
Louisville, Conestoga at Elmwood-Murdock
Brownell Talbot at Weeping Water
Beatrice at Syracuse
Mudecas Tournament -- A Division
Semifinal: Johnson County Central vs. Meridian
Semifinal: Freeman vs. Palmyra
Consolation: BDS vs. Johnson-Brock
Consolation: Diller-Odell vs. EMF
Mudecas Tournament -- B Division
Semifinal: Humboldt-TRS vs. Pawnee City/Sterling
Semifinal: Tri County vs. Falls City Sacred Heart/Parkview Christian
Consolation: Lewiston vs. Pawnee City/Sterling
Consolation: Southern vs. Falls City Sacred Heart/Parkview Christian