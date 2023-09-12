KMA Sports Logo 2
(KMAland) -- KMA Sports has coverage from Underwood/Treynor and Sidney/East Mills on the KMAX-Stream Tuesday to highlight the KMAland Sports Schedule.

Check out the full schedule below.

KMALAND CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE 

AHSTW Meet

Storm Lake Meet (Harlan, Denison-Schleswig, LeMars)

Woodbury Central Meet (West Harrison, Sioux City North, Sioux City West, Sioux City east)

Pleasantville Meet (Lamoni)

Oskaloosa Meet (Twin Cedars)

KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE 

Savannah vs. Smithville (G)

Gallatin Tournament (G) (Albany, Stanberry, Worth County)

Bennington NE Tournament (G) (Ashland-Greenwood, Elmwood-Murdock, Johnson County Central)

Auburn at Plattsmouth (G)

KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE 

Maryville at Chillicothe (B)

Savannah at Benton (B)

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE 

Area Missouri

Northeast Nodaway at DeKalb

West Platte at Platte Valley

Maryville at Savannah 

Worth County at Albany

Pattonsburg at King City

North Andrew at Stanberry

Area Nebraska

Nebraska City at Beatrice

Platteview/Weeping Water at Falls City 

Plattsmouth at Yutan

Auburn at Omaha Westview

Arlington at Syracuse

KMALAND SWIMMING SCHEDULE 

Abraham Lincoln, Des Moines Hoover at Des Moines East (G)

KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE 

Elkhorn at Nebraska City (B)

KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Glenwood, Atlantic at Clarinda

Red Oak, St. Albert at Kuemper Catholic

Corner Conference 

East Mills at Sidney On KMAX-Stream

Stanton at Griswold

Essex at Fremont-Mills

Western Iowa Conference 

Tri-Center at IKM-Manning

Underwood at Treynor On KMAX-Stream

Logan-Magnolia at AHSTW

Missouri Valley at Audubon

Pride of Iowa Conference 

East Union at Mount Ayr

Nodaway Valley at Southwest Valley

Southeast Warren at Wayne

Central Decatur at Martensdale-St. Marys

Rolling Valley Conference 

Boyer Valley at Woodbine

CAM at Glidden-Ralston

Paton-Churdan at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton

Coon Rapids-Bayard at Ar-We-Va

Missouri River Conference 

Abraham Lincoln at Thomas Jefferson

Sioux City North at Bishop Heelan Catholic

LeMars at Sioux City West

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Sioux City East

Bluegrass Conference 

Melcher-Dallas vs. Murray (at Southeast Warren)

Non-Conference 

Denison-Schleswig at Carroll 

Lourdes Central Catholic at Hamburg

Southeast Warren, Pleasantville at Wayne

Central Decatur at Lamoni

Area Missouri 

East Atchison at St. Joseph Christian

Rock Port at Nodaway Valley

Mound City at North Nodaway 

King City/Union Star at South Holt 

Excelsior Springs at Maryville

Savannah at Pembroke Hill

Area Nebraska 

Auburn at Ashland-Greenwood

Plattsmouth at Nebraska City

Louisville, Conestoga at Elmwood-Murdock 

Brownell Talbot at Weeping Water

Beatrice at Syracuse 

Mudecas Tournament -- A Division 

Semifinal: Johnson County Central vs. Meridian

Semifinal: Freeman vs. Palmyra

Consolation: BDS vs. Johnson-Brock

Consolation: Diller-Odell vs. EMF

Mudecas Tournament -- B Division 

Semifinal: Humboldt-TRS vs. Pawnee City/Sterling

Semifinal: Tri County vs. Falls City Sacred Heart/Parkview Christian

Consolation: Lewiston vs. Pawnee City/Sterling

Consolation: Southern vs. Falls City Sacred Heart/Parkview Christian

