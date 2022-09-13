KMA Sports Logo 2
Design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- KMA Sports has Sidney/East Mills on the KMAX-Stream to highlight another busy Tuesday evening in KMAland.

Check out the full schedule below.

KMALAND CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE 

AT AHSTW

AT Storm Lake (Harlan, Denison-Schleswig, LeMars)

AT WDM Valley (Lewis Central)

AT Woodbury Central (West Harrison, Sioux City East)

AT Oskaloosa (Twin Cedars

KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE 

Sioux City Meet at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (B)

Gallatin Tournament (G) (Worth County, Stanberry)

Bennington Invitational (G) (Elmwood-Murdock, Johnson County Central, Ashland-Greenwood) 

KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE 

Maryville at Chillicothe (B)

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE

King City at Platte Valley

DeKalb at Northeast Nodaway 

Stanberry at North Andrew

Savannah at Maryville

Plattsmouth at Falls City

Platteview at Cass

Beatrice at Nebraska City

Yutan/Mead at Ashland-Greenwood

Syracuse at Arlington

Omaha Westview at Auburn

KMALAND SWIMMING SCHEDULE 

Abraham Lincoln, Des Moines East at Des Moines Hoover (G)

KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE 

Nebraska City at Elkhorn (B)

KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Clarinda, Atlantic at Glenwood

Kuemper Catholic, St. Albert at Red Oak

Corner Conference 

Griswold at Stanton

Sidney at East Mills On KMAX-Stream

Fremont-Mills at Essex

Western Iowa Conference 

IKM-Manning at Tri-Center

Treynor at Underwood

AHSTW at Logan-Magnolia

Audubon at Missouri Valley

Pride of Iowa Conference 

East Union at Mount Ayr

Southwest Valley at Nodaway Valley

Wayne at Southeast Warren

Martensdale-St. Marys at Central Decatur

Rolling Valley Conference 

Paton-Churdan at Boyer Valley

West Harrison at Ar-We-Va

Glidden-Ralston at Woodbine

Missouri River Conference 

Thomas Jefferson at Bishop Heelan Catholic 

Abraham Lincoln at Sioux City East

Sioux City West at Sergeant Bluff-Luton

LeMars at Sioux City North

Bluegrass Conference 

Melcher-Dallas at Murray

Non-Conference 

Carroll at Denison-Schleswig 

Hamburg at Lourdes Central Catholic

Wayne, Pleasantville at Southeast Warren

Area Missouri 

St. Joseph Christian at East Atchison

Nodaway Valley at Rock Port

North Nodaway at Mound City

South Holt at Union Star

Maryville at Excelsior Springs

Area Nebraska 

Plattsmouth, Syracuse at Nebraska City

Elmwood-Murdock, Louisville at Conestoga

Ashland-Greenwood at Arlington

Weeping Water at Omaha Brownell-Talbot

Auburn at Lincoln Lutheran

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.