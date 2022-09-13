(KMAland) -- KMA Sports has Sidney/East Mills on the KMAX-Stream to highlight another busy Tuesday evening in KMAland.
Check out the full schedule below.
KMALAND CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE
AT AHSTW
AT Storm Lake (Harlan, Denison-Schleswig, LeMars)
AT WDM Valley (Lewis Central)
AT Woodbury Central (West Harrison, Sioux City East)
AT Oskaloosa (Twin Cedars
KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE
Sioux City Meet at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (B)
Gallatin Tournament (G) (Worth County, Stanberry)
Bennington Invitational (G) (Elmwood-Murdock, Johnson County Central, Ashland-Greenwood)
KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE
Maryville at Chillicothe (B)
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE
King City at Platte Valley
DeKalb at Northeast Nodaway
Stanberry at North Andrew
Savannah at Maryville
Plattsmouth at Falls City
Platteview at Cass
Beatrice at Nebraska City
Yutan/Mead at Ashland-Greenwood
Syracuse at Arlington
Omaha Westview at Auburn
KMALAND SWIMMING SCHEDULE
Abraham Lincoln, Des Moines East at Des Moines Hoover (G)
KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE
Nebraska City at Elkhorn (B)
KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Clarinda, Atlantic at Glenwood
Kuemper Catholic, St. Albert at Red Oak
Corner Conference
Griswold at Stanton
Sidney at East Mills On KMAX-Stream
Fremont-Mills at Essex
Western Iowa Conference
IKM-Manning at Tri-Center
Treynor at Underwood
AHSTW at Logan-Magnolia
Audubon at Missouri Valley
Pride of Iowa Conference
East Union at Mount Ayr
Southwest Valley at Nodaway Valley
Wayne at Southeast Warren
Martensdale-St. Marys at Central Decatur
Rolling Valley Conference
Paton-Churdan at Boyer Valley
West Harrison at Ar-We-Va
Glidden-Ralston at Woodbine
Missouri River Conference
Thomas Jefferson at Bishop Heelan Catholic
Abraham Lincoln at Sioux City East
Sioux City West at Sergeant Bluff-Luton
LeMars at Sioux City North
Bluegrass Conference
Melcher-Dallas at Murray
Non-Conference
Carroll at Denison-Schleswig
Hamburg at Lourdes Central Catholic
Wayne, Pleasantville at Southeast Warren
Area Missouri
St. Joseph Christian at East Atchison
Nodaway Valley at Rock Port
North Nodaway at Mound City
South Holt at Union Star
Maryville at Excelsior Springs
Area Nebraska
Plattsmouth, Syracuse at Nebraska City
Elmwood-Murdock, Louisville at Conestoga
Ashland-Greenwood at Arlington
Weeping Water at Omaha Brownell-Talbot
Auburn at Lincoln Lutheran