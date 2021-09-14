(KMAland) -- KMA Sports has coverage from Sidney/East Mills volleyball later Tuesday. View the complete KMAland Sports Schedule below.
KMALAND CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE
AT AHSTW
AT Storm Lake (Harlan, Denison-Schleswig, LeMars)
AT WDM Valley (Lewis Central)
AT Woodbury Central (West Harrison, Sioux City East, Sioux City North, Bishop Heelan)
AT Oskaloosa (Twin Cedars)
KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE
Bishop Heelan Catholic, LeMars, SC East, SC North, SC West at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (B)
East Atchison at Maryville (G)
Gallatin Tournament (Worth County, Stanberry) (G)
Bennington Tournament (Ashland-Greenwood, Elmwood-Murdock, Johnson County Central) (G)
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE
Platte Valley at South Holt
Northeast Nodaway at DeKalb
Worth County at Albany
North Andrew at Stanberry
Maryville at Savannah
Nebraska City at Beatrice
Cass at Platteview
Falls City at Plattsmouth
Ashland-Greenwood at Yutan-Mead
Weeping Water at Auburn
Arlington at Syracuse
KMALAND SWIMMING SCHEDULE
Abraham Lincoln, Des Moines Hoover at Des Moines North (G)
KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE
Elkhorn at Nebraska City (B)
KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Clarinda, Glenwood at Atlantic
Lewis Central at Red Oak
Creston at St. Albert
Kuemper Catholic at Harlan
Corner Conference
Stanton at Griswold
East Mills at Sidney VIDEO/AUDIO (Follow @d2mart)
Western Iowa Conference
Underwood at Treynor
Logan-Magnolia at AHSTW
Missouri Valley at Audubon
Tri-Center at IKM-Manning
Pride of Iowa Conference
Mount Ayr at East Union
Nodaway Valley at Southwest Valley
Southeast Warren at Wayne
Central Decatur at Martensdale-St. Marys
Rolling Valley Conference
Coon Rapids-Bayard at CAM
Woodbine at Glidden-Ralston
Ar-We-Va at West Harrison
Missouri River Conference
Sioux City East at Abraham Lincoln
Bishop Heelan Catholic at Thomas Jefferson
Sioux City North at LeMars
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Sioux City West
Bluegrass Conference
Melcher-Dallas at Murray
Non-Conference
Denison-Schleswig at Carroll
North Nodaway at Bedford
Chariton at Twin Cedars
Missouri/Nebraska
East Atchison at St. Joseph Christian
North Platte at Nodaway Valley
Union Star at Mound City
South Holt at East Buchanan
Excelsior Springs at Maryville
Nebraska City, Syracuse at Plattsmouth
Conestoga, Elmwood-Murdock at Louisville
Brownell-Talbot at Weeping Water
Lincoln Lutheran at Auburn
Arlington at Ashland-Greenwood
MUDECAS Tournament (A Division)
Sacred Heart vs. Diller-Odell
Exeter-Milligan vs. BDS
Sterling vs. Johnson-Brock
Palmyra vs. Meridian
MUDECAS Tournament (B Division)
Freeman vs. Southern
Johnson County Central vs. Humboldt-TRS
Parkview Christian vs. Lewiston
Tri County vs. Pawnee City