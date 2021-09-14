KMA Sports Logo 2
(KMAland) -- KMA Sports has coverage from Sidney/East Mills volleyball later Tuesday.

KMALAND CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE  

AT AHSTW

AT Storm Lake (Harlan, Denison-Schleswig, LeMars)

AT WDM Valley (Lewis Central)

AT Woodbury Central (West Harrison, Sioux City East, Sioux City North, Bishop Heelan)

AT Oskaloosa (Twin Cedars)

KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE 

Bishop Heelan Catholic, LeMars, SC East, SC North, SC West at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (B)

East Atchison at Maryville (G)

Gallatin Tournament (Worth County, Stanberry) (G)

Bennington Tournament (Ashland-Greenwood, Elmwood-Murdock, Johnson County Central) (G)

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE 

Platte Valley at South Holt

Northeast Nodaway at DeKalb

Worth County at Albany

North Andrew at Stanberry

Maryville at Savannah

Nebraska City at Beatrice

Cass at Platteview

Falls City at Plattsmouth 

Ashland-Greenwood at Yutan-Mead

Weeping Water at Auburn

Arlington at Syracuse

KMALAND SWIMMING SCHEDULE 

Abraham Lincoln, Des Moines Hoover at Des Moines North (G)

KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE 

Elkhorn at Nebraska City (B)

KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE 

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Clarinda, Glenwood at Atlantic

Lewis Central at Red Oak

Creston at St. Albert

Kuemper Catholic at Harlan

Corner Conference 

Stanton at Griswold

East Mills at Sidney VIDEO/AUDIO (Follow @d2mart)

Western Iowa Conference 

Underwood at Treynor

Logan-Magnolia at AHSTW

Missouri Valley at Audubon

Tri-Center at IKM-Manning

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Mount Ayr at East Union

Nodaway Valley at Southwest Valley

Southeast Warren at Wayne

Central Decatur at Martensdale-St. Marys

Rolling Valley Conference 

Coon Rapids-Bayard at CAM

Woodbine at Glidden-Ralston

Ar-We-Va at West Harrison

Missouri River Conference 

Sioux City East at Abraham Lincoln

Bishop Heelan Catholic at Thomas Jefferson

Sioux City North at LeMars

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Sioux City West

Bluegrass Conference 

Melcher-Dallas at Murray

Non-Conference 

Denison-Schleswig at Carroll 

North Nodaway at Bedford

Chariton at Twin Cedars

Missouri/Nebraska 

East Atchison at St. Joseph Christian

North Platte at Nodaway Valley

Union Star at Mound City

South Holt at East Buchanan

Excelsior Springs at Maryville

Nebraska City, Syracuse at Plattsmouth

Conestoga, Elmwood-Murdock at Louisville 

Brownell-Talbot at Weeping Water

Lincoln Lutheran at Auburn 

Arlington at Ashland-Greenwood

MUDECAS Tournament (A Division) 

Sacred Heart vs. Diller-Odell

Exeter-Milligan vs. BDS

Sterling vs. Johnson-Brock

Palmyra vs. Meridian

MUDECAS Tournament (B Division) 

Freeman vs. Southern

Johnson County Central vs. Humboldt-TRS

Parkview Christian vs. Lewiston

Tri County vs. Pawnee City

