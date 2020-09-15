KMA Sports Logo 2
(KMAland) -- The KMAland Sports Schedule for Tuesday night is highlighted by a Treynor/Underwood volleyball showdown on the KMAX-Stream.

Check out the full schedule below.

KMALAND CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE 

AHSTW Meet

Storm Lake Meet

WDM Valley Meet

Woodbury Central Meet

English Valleys Meet

Milford (NE) Meet

KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Clarinda at Glenwood

Atlantic vs. Clarinda (at Glenwood)

Red Oak at Lewis Central 

Atlantic at Glenwood

Harlan at Kuemper Catholic

St. Albert at Creston

Corner Conference 

Griswold at Stanton

East Mills at Sidney

Essex at Fremont-Mills

Western Iowa Conference 

AHSTW at Logan-Magnolia

Audubon at Missouri Valley

IKM-Manning at Tri-Center

Treynor at Underwood On KMAX-Stream, 7:30 PM

Pride of Iowa Conference 

East Union at Mount Ayr

Southwest Valley at Nodaway Valley

Wayne at Southeast Warren

Martensdale-St. Marys at Central Decatur

Rolling Valley Conference 

West Harrison at Paton-Churdan

Glidden-Ralston at Ar-We-Va

Woodbine at Boyer Valley

Missouri River Conference 

Abraham Lincoln at Sioux City East

Thomas Jefferson at Bishop Heelan Catholic

LeMars at Sioux City North

Sioux City West at Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Bluegrass Conference 

Murray at Melcher-Dallas

Other Area Iowa 

Bedford at North Nodaway 

Heartland Christian at Omaha Christian Academy

Area Missouri/Nebraska  

St. Joseph Christian at East Atchison

Nodaway-Holt at North Platte

East Buchanan at South Holt

Maryville at Excelsior Springs

Nebraska City vs. Plattsmouth (at Syracuse)

Nebraska City at Syracuse

Plattsmouth at Syracuse

Ashland-Greenwood at Arlington

Conestoga at Elmwood-Murdock

Louisville at Elmwood-Murdock

Louisville vs. Conestoga (at Elmwood-Murdock)

Auburn at Lincoln Lutheran

Weeping Water at Omaha Brownell Talbot

Mudecas Tournament — A Division 

Johnson-Brock at Diller-Odell

Falls City Sacred Heart vs. BDS (at Freeman)

Meridian vs. Humboldt-TRS (at Diller-Odell)

Exeter-Milligan at Freeman

Mudecas Tournmanet — B Division 

Palmyra vs. Sterling (at Johnson County Central)

Southern at Tri County

Parkview Christian at Johnson County Central

Pawnee City vs. Lewiston (at Tri County)

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE 

South Holt at Platte Valley

Stanberry at North Andrew

DeKalb at Northeast Nodaway

Albany at Worth County 

Savannah at Maryville

Beatrice at Nebraska City

Syracuse at Arlington

Yutan/Mead at Ashland-Greenwood

Platteview at Cass

Auburn at Weeping Water

KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE 

East Atchison at Maryville (G)

Bennington Invitational (G)

Blair, Elkhorn North at Plattsmouth (G)

KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE 

Nebraska City at Elkhorn (B)

