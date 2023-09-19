KMA Sports Logo 2
(KMAland) -- It's a big Tuesday slate with plenty of fall sports on the KMAland Sports Schedule.

Check out the full schedule below.

KMALAND CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE 

Tri-Center Meet

Creston Meet

Creighton Prep Meet (Lewis Central, Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson)

Newton Meet (Atlantic)

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont Meet (Wayne, Southeast Warren, Melcher-Dallas)

West Marshall Meet (Paton-Churdan, Ankeny Christian)

Sheldon Meet (Sioux City North, Sioux City West, Sioux City East, Sergeant Bluff-Luton)

Benton MO Meet (East Atchison, Platte Valley, Savannah)

Smithville MO Meet (Rock Port)

Malcolm NE Meet (Elmwood-Murdock, Palmyra)

Raymond Central NE Meet (Johnson County Central)

KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE 

Savannah at Maryville (G)

South Harrison Tournament (G) (Worth County)

Blair NE Invitational (G) (Ashland-Greenwood)

Nebraska City at Beatrice (G)

Duchesne Academy, Gretna East at Plattsmouth (G)

Arlington Invitational (G) (Elmwood-Murdock, Palmyra)

KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE 

Bishop LeBlond at Savannah (B)

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE 

Area Missouri

Northeast Nodaway at Plattsburg

Platte Valley at Stewartsville/Osborn

Chillicothe at Maryville

Savannah at St. Pius X

Albany at North Harrison

King City/Union Star at Worth County

North Andrew at Princeton

Pattonsburg at Stanberry

Area Nebraska 

Malcolm at Nebraska City

Elkhorn North at Plattsmouth

Omaha Mercy at Auburn 

Fairbury at Falls City 

KMALAND SWIMMING SCHEDULE 

Sioux City Metro at Abraham Lincoln (G)

KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE 

Savannah at Maryville (G)

KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Atlantic, Kuemper Catholic at Shenandoah

Harlan at Red Oak

St. Albert at Denison-Schleswig

Corner Conference 

Griswold at Essex

East Mills, Hamburg at Fremont-Mills 

Western Iowa Conference 

Riverside at Logan-Magnolia

IKM-Manning at Treynor

Underwood at Audubon

Missouri Valley at AHSTW

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Southwest Valley at Lenox On KMAX-Stream

Nodaway Valley at Bedford

Wayne at East Union

Southeast Warren at Central Decatur

Rolling Valley Conference 

Ar-We-Va at Woodbine

Boyer Valley at Glidden-Ralston

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at CAM

Coon Rapids-Bayard at West Harrison

Missouri River Conference 

Abraham Lincoln at Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Thomas Jefferson at Bishop Heelan Catholic

Sioux City West at Sioux City North

Sioux City East at LeMars

Bluegrass Conference 

Diagonal, Seymour at Mormon Trail

Twin Cedars, Lamoni at Orient-Macksburg

Murray, Moravia vs. Melcher-Dallas (at Southeast Warren)

Non-Conference 

Glenwood at Nebraska City

Waterloo Christian, Collins-Maxwell, Grand View Christian at Ankeny Christian

Area Missouri

East Atchison at Mound City 

South Holt at Rock Port 

North Nodaway at Nodaway Valley

Plattsburg at Maryville

Bishop LeBlond at Savannah

South Harrison at King City/Union Star

Area Nebraska 

Wahoo at Ashland-Greenwood

Auburn at Humboldt-TRS

Cedar Bluffs at Elmwood-Murdock

Falls City, Weeping Water at Freeman

Louisville at Arlington

Lourdes Central Catholic, Diller-Odell at Lincoln Christian

Falls City Sacred Heart at Southern

