(KMAland) -- It's a big Tuesday slate with plenty of fall sports on the KMAland Sports Schedule.
Check out the full schedule below.
KMALAND CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE
Tri-Center Meet
Creston Meet
Creighton Prep Meet (Lewis Central, Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson)
Newton Meet (Atlantic)
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont Meet (Wayne, Southeast Warren, Melcher-Dallas)
West Marshall Meet (Paton-Churdan, Ankeny Christian)
Sheldon Meet (Sioux City North, Sioux City West, Sioux City East, Sergeant Bluff-Luton)
Benton MO Meet (East Atchison, Platte Valley, Savannah)
Smithville MO Meet (Rock Port)
Malcolm NE Meet (Elmwood-Murdock, Palmyra)
Raymond Central NE Meet (Johnson County Central)
KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE
Savannah at Maryville (G)
South Harrison Tournament (G) (Worth County)
Blair NE Invitational (G) (Ashland-Greenwood)
Nebraska City at Beatrice (G)
Duchesne Academy, Gretna East at Plattsmouth (G)
Arlington Invitational (G) (Elmwood-Murdock, Palmyra)
KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE
Bishop LeBlond at Savannah (B)
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE
Area Missouri
Northeast Nodaway at Plattsburg
Platte Valley at Stewartsville/Osborn
Chillicothe at Maryville
Savannah at St. Pius X
Albany at North Harrison
King City/Union Star at Worth County
North Andrew at Princeton
Pattonsburg at Stanberry
Area Nebraska
Malcolm at Nebraska City
Elkhorn North at Plattsmouth
Omaha Mercy at Auburn
Fairbury at Falls City
KMALAND SWIMMING SCHEDULE
Sioux City Metro at Abraham Lincoln (G)
KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE
Savannah at Maryville (G)
KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Atlantic, Kuemper Catholic at Shenandoah
Harlan at Red Oak
St. Albert at Denison-Schleswig
Corner Conference
Griswold at Essex
East Mills, Hamburg at Fremont-Mills
Western Iowa Conference
Riverside at Logan-Magnolia
IKM-Manning at Treynor
Underwood at Audubon
Missouri Valley at AHSTW
Pride of Iowa Conference
Southwest Valley at Lenox On KMAX-Stream
Nodaway Valley at Bedford
Wayne at East Union
Southeast Warren at Central Decatur
Rolling Valley Conference
Ar-We-Va at Woodbine
Boyer Valley at Glidden-Ralston
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at CAM
Coon Rapids-Bayard at West Harrison
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln at Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Thomas Jefferson at Bishop Heelan Catholic
Sioux City West at Sioux City North
Sioux City East at LeMars
Bluegrass Conference
Diagonal, Seymour at Mormon Trail
Twin Cedars, Lamoni at Orient-Macksburg
Murray, Moravia vs. Melcher-Dallas (at Southeast Warren)
Non-Conference
Glenwood at Nebraska City
Waterloo Christian, Collins-Maxwell, Grand View Christian at Ankeny Christian
Area Missouri
East Atchison at Mound City
South Holt at Rock Port
North Nodaway at Nodaway Valley
Plattsburg at Maryville
Bishop LeBlond at Savannah
South Harrison at King City/Union Star
Area Nebraska
Wahoo at Ashland-Greenwood
Auburn at Humboldt-TRS
Cedar Bluffs at Elmwood-Murdock
Falls City, Weeping Water at Freeman
Louisville at Arlington
Lourdes Central Catholic, Diller-Odell at Lincoln Christian
Falls City Sacred Heart at Southern