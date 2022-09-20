KMA Sports Logo 2
(KMAland) -- A big night of athletics in KMAland with Mount Ayr/Clarinda and Lenox/Southwest Valley volleyball on the KMAX-Stream. Check out the full slate below.

KMALAND CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE 

AT Creston 

AT Boys Town (Lewis Central)

AT Sheldon (Sioux City East, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Sioux City West, Sioux City North)

AT Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (Southeast Warren, Wayne, Melcher-Dallas, Twin Cedars)

AT West Marshall (Ankeny Christian)

AT Benton (East Atchison, Mound City)

AT St. Joseph (South Holt)

AT Malcolm (Conestoga, Elmwood-Murdock, Johnson County Central, Syracuse, Weeping Water)

KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE 

Sioux City North, Sioux City West at Sioux City East, Two Rivers Golf Course (B)

Bishop LeBlond at East Atchison (G)

Savannah at Maryville (G)

South Harrison Tournament (Worth County) (G)

Beatrice at Nebraska City (G)

Duchesne Academy, Gretna at Plattsmouth (G)

Fremont Invitational (Elmwood-Murdock) (G)

Arlington Tournament (Ashland-Greenwood, Elmwood-Murdock, Palmyra) (G)

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE 

Stewartsville-Osborn at Platte Valley

Chillicothe at Maryville

North Platte at North Andrew

Worth County at King City 

Plattsmouth at Elkhorn North

Nebraska City at Malcolm

Auburn at Omaha Mercy

Falls City at Fairbury

Cass at Logan View

Ashland-Greenwood at Raymond Central

KMALAND SWIMMING SCHEDULE 

Abraham Lincoln at Sioux City Metro (G)

KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE 

Maryville at Savannah (G)

Nebraska City at Ralston (B)

KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE 

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Shenandoah, Kuemper Catholic at Atlantic

Red Oak at Harlan

Denison-Schleswig at St. Albert

Corner Conference 

Essex at Griswold

Fremont-Mills at East Mills

Western Iowa Conference 

Treynor at IKM-Manning

AHSTW at Missouri Valley

Audubon at Underwood

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Bedford at Nodaway Valley

Lenox at Southwest Valley On KMAX-Stream

Central Decatur at Southeast Warren

East Union at Wayne

Rolling Valley Conference 

Boyer Valley at Woodbine

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Ar-We-Va

Paton-Churdan at CAM

Coon Rapids-Bayard at Glidden-Ralston

Missouri River Conference 

Sioux City East at Thomas Jefferson

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Abraham Lincoln

Sioux City West at LeMars

Bishop Heelan Catholic at Sioux City North

Bluegrass Conference 

Seymour, Mormon Trail at Diagonal

Twin Cedars, Orient-Macksbrug at Lamoni

Murray, Melcher-Dallas at Moravia

Non-Conference 

Mount Ayr at Clarinda On KMAX-Stream

Ankeny Christian, Collins-Maxwell, Waterloo Christian, Grand View Christian at Saydel

Area Missouri 

Mound City at East Atchison

Rock Port at South Holt

Nodaway Valley at North Nodaway

Plattsburg at Maryville

Area Nebraska 

Plattsmouth, Malcolm at York

Ashland-Greenwood at Wahoo

Weeping Water, Freeman at Falls City

Humboldt-TRS at Auburn

Elmwood-Murdock at Cedar Bluffs 

Arlington at Louisville

Lourdes Central Catholic, Lincoln Christian at Diller-Odell

Pawnee City, Southern at Falls City Sacred Heart

