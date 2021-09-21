KMA Sports Logo 2
(KMAland) -- Another big Tuesday night in KMAland includes Clarinda/Shenandoah volleyball on the KMA video stream. Check out Tuesday's full schedule below.

KMALAND CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE 

AT Creston

AT Tri-Center

AT Boys Town (Lewis Central)

AT Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont

AT Sheldon

AT Benton (Missouri)

AT Smithville (Missouri)

AT Malcolm (Nebraska)

KMALAND GOLF SCHEUDLE 

East Atchison at Bishop LeBlond (G)

Savannah at Maryville (G)

South Harrison Tournament (Worth County) (G)

Plattsmouth, Gretna at Duchesne Academy (G)

Arlington Tournament (G)

Fremont Tournament (G)

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE 

South Holt at Northeast Nodaway 

Platte Valley at Stewartsville-Osborn

Pattonsburg at Stanberry 

King City at Worth County 

North Andrew at North Platte

Chillicothe at Maryville

Duchesne Academy at Nebraska City

Elkhorn North at Plattsmouth

Raymond Central at Ashland-Greenwood

Weeping Water at Yutan-Mead

Logan View/Scribner-Snyder at Cass

Fairbury at Falls City

Omaha Mercy at Auburn

KMALAND SWIMMING SCHEDULE 

Sioux City Metro at Abraham Lincoln (G)

KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE 

Savannah at Maryville (G)

Ralston at Nebraska City (B)

KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE 

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Shenandoah at Clarinda WATCH on KMA Video Stream

Denison-Schleswig at Glenwood

Lewis Central at Harlan

Kuemper Catholic at Creston

Corner Conference 

Griswold at Essex

East Mills at Fremont-Mills

Western Iowa Conference 

Underwood at Audubon

Riverside at Logan-Magnolia

Missouri Valley at AHSTW

IKM-Manning at Treynor

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Nodaway Valley at Bedford

Southwest Valley at Lenox

Southeast Warren at Central Decatur

Wayne at East Union

Rolling Valley Conference 

Woodbine at Boyer Valley

Ar-We-Va at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton

CAM at Paton-Churdan

Missouri River Conference 

Abraham Lincoln at Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Thomas Jefferson at Sioux City East

LeMars at Sioux City West

Bluegrass Conference 

Lamoni, Orient-Macksburg at Twin Cedars

Moulton-Udell at Ankeny Christian Academy

Melcher-Dallas, Moravia at Murray

Diagonal, Mormon Trail at Seymour

Non-Conference 

Baxter at Ankeny Christian Academy

Moulton-Udell vs. Baxter (at ACA)

Missouri/Nebraska 

Union Star at East Atchison

Rock Port at South Holt

North Nodaway at Mound City

Nodaway Valley at St. Joseph Christian

Maryville at Plattsburg

Wahoo at Ashland-Greenwood

Louisville at Arlington

Conestoga, Syracuse at Malcolm

Falls City, Freeman at Weeping Water

Auburn at Humboldt-TRS

Cedar Bluffs at Elmwood-Murdock

Lincoln Christian, Diller-Odell at Lourdes Central Catholic

Falls City Sacred Heart, Southern at Pawnee City

