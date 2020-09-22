KMA Sports Logo 2
Design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- There is plenty on the Tuesday night KMAland Sports Schedule, including Clarinda at Shenandoah volleyball on the KMAX-Stream.

KMALAND CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE 

Creston Meet at SWCC

Tri-Center Meet

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont Meet

Sheldon Meet

PCM Meet

Benton (MO) Meet

Malcolm (NE) Meet

KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Clarinda at Shenandoah On KMAX-Stream, 7:15 PM

Glenwood at Denison-Schleswig

Harlan at Lewis Central

Corner Conference 

Essex at Griswold

Western Iowa Conference 

Logan-Magnolia at Riverside

Treynor at IKM-Manning

AHSTW at Missouri Valley

Audubon at Underwood

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Bedford at Nodaway Valley

Lenox at Southwest Valley

East Union at Wayne

Central Decatur at Southeast Warren

Rolling Valley Conference 

Ar-We-Va at Coon Rapids-Bayard

Boyer Valley at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton

Paton-Churdan at Glidden-Ralston

CAM at West Harrison

Missouri River Conference 

Sioux City East at Thomas Jefferson

Bishop Heelan Catholic at Sioux City North

Sioux City West at LeMars

Bluegrass Conference

Seymour at Lamoni

Orient-Macksburg at Mormon Trail

Orient-Macksburg vs. Melcher-Dallas (at Mormon Trail)

Moravia vs. Diagonal (at Murray)

Moravia at Murray

Diagonal at Murray

Moulton-Udell at Twin Cedars

Ankeny Christian vs. Moulton-Udell (at Twin Cedars)

Ankeny Christian at Twin Cedars

Melcher-Dallas at Mormon Trail

Other Area Iowa 

Martensdale-St. Marys at PCM

Area Missouri/Nebraska 

East Atchison at Union Star

South Holt at Rock Port

West Nodaway at Nodaway-Holt

Mound City at North Nodaway

Plattsburg at Maryville

Humboldt-TRS at Auburn

Syracuse at Conestoga

Sterling at Diller-Odell

Elmwood-Murdock at Johnson County Central 

Lourdes Central Catholic vs. Freeman (at Lincoln Christian)

Lourdes Central Catholic at Lincoln Christian

Arlington at Louisville 

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE

Maryville at Chillicothe

Stewartsville at Platte Valley

Worth County at King City

North Platte at North Andrew

Stanberry at Pattonsburg

Syracuse vs. Yutan/Mead (at Cass)

Nebraska City at Duchesne/Roncalli

Falls City at Fairbury

Auburn at Omaha Mercy

Ashland-Greenwood at Raymond Central

KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE 

LeMars, Sioux City North at Thomas Jefferson (B)

Maryville, East Atchison, Savannah at Bishop LeBlond (G)

Plattsmouth, Duchesne at Gretna (G)

Arlington Meet at Fremont County Club (G)

KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE 

Maryville at Savannah (G)

Nebraska City at Ralston (B)

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.