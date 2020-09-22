(KMAland) -- There is plenty on the Tuesday night KMAland Sports Schedule, including Clarinda at Shenandoah volleyball on the KMAX-Stream.
KMALAND CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE
Creston Meet at SWCC
Tri-Center Meet
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont Meet
Sheldon Meet
PCM Meet
Benton (MO) Meet
Malcolm (NE) Meet
KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Clarinda at Shenandoah On KMAX-Stream, 7:15 PM
Glenwood at Denison-Schleswig
Harlan at Lewis Central
Corner Conference
Essex at Griswold
Western Iowa Conference
Logan-Magnolia at Riverside
Treynor at IKM-Manning
AHSTW at Missouri Valley
Audubon at Underwood
Pride of Iowa Conference
Bedford at Nodaway Valley
Lenox at Southwest Valley
East Union at Wayne
Central Decatur at Southeast Warren
Rolling Valley Conference
Ar-We-Va at Coon Rapids-Bayard
Boyer Valley at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
Paton-Churdan at Glidden-Ralston
CAM at West Harrison
Missouri River Conference
Sioux City East at Thomas Jefferson
Bishop Heelan Catholic at Sioux City North
Sioux City West at LeMars
Bluegrass Conference
Seymour at Lamoni
Orient-Macksburg at Mormon Trail
Orient-Macksburg vs. Melcher-Dallas (at Mormon Trail)
Moravia vs. Diagonal (at Murray)
Moravia at Murray
Diagonal at Murray
Moulton-Udell at Twin Cedars
Ankeny Christian vs. Moulton-Udell (at Twin Cedars)
Ankeny Christian at Twin Cedars
Melcher-Dallas at Mormon Trail
Other Area Iowa
Martensdale-St. Marys at PCM
Area Missouri/Nebraska
East Atchison at Union Star
South Holt at Rock Port
West Nodaway at Nodaway-Holt
Mound City at North Nodaway
Plattsburg at Maryville
Humboldt-TRS at Auburn
Syracuse at Conestoga
Sterling at Diller-Odell
Elmwood-Murdock at Johnson County Central
Lourdes Central Catholic vs. Freeman (at Lincoln Christian)
Lourdes Central Catholic at Lincoln Christian
Arlington at Louisville
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE
Maryville at Chillicothe
Stewartsville at Platte Valley
Worth County at King City
North Platte at North Andrew
Stanberry at Pattonsburg
Syracuse vs. Yutan/Mead (at Cass)
Nebraska City at Duchesne/Roncalli
Falls City at Fairbury
Auburn at Omaha Mercy
Ashland-Greenwood at Raymond Central
KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE
LeMars, Sioux City North at Thomas Jefferson (B)
Maryville, East Atchison, Savannah at Bishop LeBlond (G)
Plattsmouth, Duchesne at Gretna (G)
Arlington Meet at Fremont County Club (G)
KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE
Maryville at Savannah (G)
Nebraska City at Ralston (B)