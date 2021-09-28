KMA Sports Logo 2
(KMAland) -- Plenty on the KMAland slate, including cover from KMA Sports at the Corner Conference Tournament volleyball semifinals. Check out the full Tuesday schedule below.

KMALAND CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE 

AT Denison-Schleswig

AT Clarke

AT Knoxville

AT Ogden

KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE 

Missouri River Conference Meet at Whispering Creek Golf Course, Sioux City (B)

Rock Port Tournament (G)

Maryville, Bishop LeBlond at Lafayette (G)

Palmyra vs. Elmwood-Murdock (G)

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE 

Platte Valley at DeKalb

South Holt at Stewartsville-Osborn

Stanberry at Maysville

North Andrew at Savannah

Princeton at Worth County

Maryville at Bishop LeBlond

Plattsmouth at Malcolm

Syracuse at Nebraska City

Ashland-Greenwood at Cass

KMALAND SWIMMING SCHEDULE 

Sioux City Metro at Lewis Central (G)

Atlantic, Spencer at Carroll (G)

KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE 

Maryville at Chillicothe (G)

KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE 

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Shenandoah at Kuemper Catholic

Harlan at Red Oak 

Creston, Lewis Central at Atlantic

Corner Conference Tournament Semifinals at Sidney (On KMAX-Stream w/VIDEO) 

Stanton vs. Griswold, 5:30 PM

Sidney vs. East Mills, after first match

Western Iowa Conference 

Underwood at AHSTW

Tri-Center at Logan-Magnolia

Missouri Valley at Riverside

Audubon at Treynor

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Mount Ayr at Lenox

Martensdale-St. Marys at East Union

Bedford at Southwest Valley

Rolling Valley Conference 

CAM at Boyer Valley

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Glidden-Ralston

West Harrison at Woodbine

Missouri River Conference 

Thomas Jefferson at Sioux City West

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at LeMars

Sioux City North at Sioux City East

Bluegrass Conference 

Orient-Macksburg at Mormon Trail

Twin Cedars, Murray at Diagonal 

Moravia, Moulton-Udell at Lamoni

Ankeny Christian Academy, Seymour at Melcher-Dallas

Missouri/Nebraska 

East Atchison at Rock Port

Union Star at Nodaway Valley 

South Holt at North Nodaway 

Platteview at Nebraska City

Lourdes Central Catholic at Plattsmouth

Palmyra, Syracuse at Elmwood-Murdock

Johnson County Central, Weeping Water at Louisville

Falls City Sacred Heart at Freeman

Ashland-Greenwood at Conestoga

Diller-Odell at Johnson-Brock

Sterling at Dorchester

