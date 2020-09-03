KMA Sports Logo 3
(KMAland) -- A busy night in KMAland includes Stanton at Sidney volleyball on KMA-FM 99.1. Check out the full schedule below.

KMALAND FOOTBALL SCHEDULE 

South Sioux City at Sioux City West 

Elkhorn at Roncalli Catholic

Papillion-LaVista South at Lincoln East

KMALAND CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE 

West Central Valley Meet

Wayne Meet 

Douglas County West (NE) Meet

KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE 

Hawkeye Ten Conference  

Shenandoah at Denison-Schleswig 

Clarinda at Creston

Kuemper Catholic at Red Oak

Corner Conference 

Griswold at Fremont-Mills

Stanton at Sidney On KMA-FM 99.1, 7:00 PM

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Nodaway Valley at Southeast Warren

Rolling Valley Conference 

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at CAM

Missouri River Conference 

LeMars at Abraham Lincoln 

Thomas Jefferson at Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Sioux City East at Bishop Heelan Catholic

Bluegrass Conference 

Orient-Macksburg at Ankeny Christian

Seymour at Mormon Trail

Melcher-Dallas at Moulton-Udell

Other Area Iowa 

Atlantic vs. Woodward-Granger (at ADM)

Atlantic vs. Norwalk (at ADM)

Atlantic at ADM

Atlantic vs. Nevada (at ADM)

Mount Ayr at Essex

Missouri Valley vs. Sioux City North (at West Monona)

Missouri Valley at West Monona

Missouri Valley vs. MVAOCOU (at West Monona)

IKM-Manning at Boyer Valley

Audubon vs. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (at CAM)

Audubon at CAM

Lamoni at Bedford

Lenox at Interstate 35, Truro

Central Decatur vs. Centerville (at Clarke)

Central Decatur at Clarke

Martensdale-St. Marys at Baxter

West Harrison at Whiting

Area Missouri/Nebraska 

East Atchison at Rock Port

West Nodaway at Mound City

Union Star at Nodaway-Holt

South Holt at North Nodaway 

Maryville at East Buchanan

Lincoln Lutheran at Lourdes Central Catholic

Omaha Concordia at Lourdes Central Catholic

Blair at Plattsmouth

Fort Calhoun at Syracuse 

Fairbury at Auburn

Falls City at Johnson County Central

Humboldt-TRS at Johnson County Central 

Louisville vs. Malcolm (at Omaha Brownell Talbot)

Louisville at Omaha Brownell Talbot

Bishop Neumann at Ashland-Greenwood

Palmyra vs. Dorchester (at Weeping Water)

Dorchester at Weeping Water

Palmyra at Weeping Water

Elmwood-Murdock vs. Mead (at Freeman Invitational)

Elmwood-Murdock vs. Pawnee City (at Freeman Invitational) 

Sterling vs. Deshler (at Freeman Invitational)

Johnson-Brock vs. Diller-Odell (at Freeman Invitational)

Johnson-Brock vs. Sterling (at Freeman Invitational)

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE 

Worth County at Maryville

King City at North Andrew

South Holt at Northeast Nodaway 

Nebraska City at Blair

Plattsmouth at Elkhorn

Auburn at Falls City 

Auburn vs. Freeman (at Falls City)

Weeping Water at Syracuse

Cass at Arlington

KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE 

East Atchison, Albany, Plattsburg at Savannah (G)

Plattsmouth at Bennington (G)

Arlington, Cedar Bluffs at Elmwood-Murdock (G)

KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE 

Beatrice at Nebraska City (B)

