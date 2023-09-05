(KMAland) -- It's a busy Tuesday with plenty on the slate, including Lenox/Bedford volleyball on the KMAX-Stream.
Check out the full schedule below.
KMALAND CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE
LeMars Meet
Treynor Meet
Winterset Meet (Creston, Nodaway Valley, Orient-Macksburg)
Central Decatur Meet
Southeast Valley Meet (Glidden-Ralston, Ar-We-Va, Paton-Churdan)
Chillicothe Meet (Platte Valley, Savannah)
KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE
LeMars Tournament at Willow Creek Golf Course (B)
Rock Port, Worth County, Gallatin at Albany (G)
Mid-Buchanan at Maryville (G)
Benton Tournament (Savannah) (G)
King City, Stanberry, Princeton at Maysville (G)
Ashland-Greenwood, Lincoln Christian at Syracuse (G)
Norris, Standing Bear, Waverly at Nebraska City (G)
Blair, Wahoo at Plattsmouth (G)
East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament at Crooked Creek (Auburn, Elmwood-Murdock, Johnson County Central, Palmyra) (G)
KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE
Excelsior Springs Tournament (Maryville, Savannah) (B)
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE
Area Missouri
Platte Valley at Northeast Nodaway
Cameron at Maryville
North Andrew at Albany
King City at North Harrison
Stanberry at Worth County
Area Nebraska
Nebraska City at Platteview/Weeping Water
Auburn at Fairbury
Mid-Buchanan at Falls City
Douglas County West at Syracuse
KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE
Staley at Savannah (G)
Nebraska City at Roncalli Catholic (B)
KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Harlan at Shenandoah
Clarinda, Denison-Schleswig at Kuemper Catholic
Lewis Central, Atlantic at Creston
Corner Conference
Essex at Sidney
Griswold, Hamburg at East Mills
Pride of Iowa Conference
Lenox at Bedford On KMAX-Stream
Mount Ayr at Nodaway Valley
East Union at Central Decatur
Missouri River Conference
Sioux City North at Abraham Lincoln
Bishop Heelan Catholic at Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Bluegrass Conference
Lamoni at Diagonal
Murray at Orient-Macksburg
Mormon Trail at Ankeny Christian
Seymour at Twin Cedars
Melcher-Dallas at Moravia
Non-Conference
Underwood at Fremont-Mills
Audubon, Madrid at Glidden-Ralston
IKM-Manning at Ar-We-Va
Baxter at Martensdale-St. Marys
Westwood at Thomas Jefferson
South Sioux City at Sioux City East
North Nodaway at Heartland Christian
Area Missouri
Nodaway Valley at East Atchison
Rock Port at King City/Union Star
South Holt at Mound City
Maryville at Penney
Benton at Savannah
Area Nebraska
Nebraska City at Omaha Buena Vista
Douglas County West at Plattsmouth
Elmwood-Murdock at Falls City
Freeman, Wilber-Clatonia at Johnson County Central
Palmyra, Mead at Conestoga
Louisville at Raymond Central
Bishop Neumann at Syracuse
Humboldt-TRS at Lourdes Central Catholic
Pawnee City at Johnson-Brock
Falls City Sacred Heart at Diller-Odell