KMA Sports Logo 2
Design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- It's a busy Tuesday with plenty on the slate, including Lenox/Bedford volleyball on the KMAX-Stream.

Check out the full schedule below.

KMALAND CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE 

LeMars Meet

Treynor Meet

Winterset Meet (Creston, Nodaway Valley, Orient-Macksburg)

Central Decatur Meet

Southeast Valley Meet (Glidden-Ralston, Ar-We-Va, Paton-Churdan)

Chillicothe Meet (Platte Valley, Savannah)

KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE 

LeMars Tournament at Willow Creek Golf Course (B)

Rock Port, Worth County, Gallatin at Albany (G)

Mid-Buchanan at Maryville (G)

Benton Tournament (Savannah) (G)

King City, Stanberry, Princeton at Maysville (G)

Ashland-Greenwood, Lincoln Christian at Syracuse (G)

Norris, Standing Bear, Waverly at Nebraska City (G)

Blair, Wahoo at Plattsmouth (G)

East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament at Crooked Creek (Auburn, Elmwood-Murdock, Johnson County Central, Palmyra) (G)

KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE 

Excelsior Springs Tournament (Maryville, Savannah) (B)

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE

Area Missouri 

Platte Valley at Northeast Nodaway

Cameron at Maryville

North Andrew at Albany 

King City at North Harrison

Stanberry at Worth County

Area Nebraska 

Nebraska City at Platteview/Weeping Water

Auburn at Fairbury

Mid-Buchanan at Falls City

Douglas County West at Syracuse

KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE 

Staley at Savannah (G)

Nebraska City at Roncalli Catholic (B)

KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Harlan at Shenandoah

Clarinda, Denison-Schleswig at Kuemper Catholic

Lewis Central, Atlantic at Creston

Corner Conference 

Essex at Sidney

Griswold, Hamburg at East Mills 

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Lenox at Bedford On KMAX-Stream

Mount Ayr at Nodaway Valley

East Union at Central Decatur

Missouri River Conference 

Sioux City North at Abraham Lincoln

Bishop Heelan Catholic at Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Bluegrass Conference 

Lamoni at Diagonal

Murray at Orient-Macksburg

Mormon Trail at Ankeny Christian

Seymour at Twin Cedars

Melcher-Dallas at Moravia 

Non-Conference 

Underwood at Fremont-Mills

Audubon, Madrid at Glidden-Ralston

IKM-Manning at Ar-We-Va

Baxter at Martensdale-St. Marys

Westwood at Thomas Jefferson

South Sioux City at Sioux City East

North Nodaway at Heartland Christian

Area Missouri 

Nodaway Valley at East Atchison

Rock Port at King City/Union Star

South Holt at Mound City 

Maryville at Penney

Benton at Savannah

Area Nebraska 

Nebraska City at Omaha Buena Vista

Douglas County West at Plattsmouth

Elmwood-Murdock at Falls City 

Freeman, Wilber-Clatonia at Johnson County Central

Palmyra, Mead at Conestoga

Louisville at Raymond Central 

Bishop Neumann at Syracuse

Humboldt-TRS at Lourdes Central Catholic

Pawnee City at Johnson-Brock

Falls City Sacred Heart at Diller-Odell

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.