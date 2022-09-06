(KMAland) -- KMA Sports has coverage from Bedford/Lenox volleyball and the Clarinda cross country meet to highlight another busy Tuesday in KMAland.
Check out the full schedule below.
KMALAND CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE
AT Clarinda
AT Treynor
AT Winterset (Creston, East Union, Nodaway Valley, Martensdale-St. Marys)
AT Central Decatur
AT LeMars
AT Van Buren (Moravia)
AT Chillicothe (Platte Valley)
KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE
LeMars Invitational (B)
Rock Port, Worth County, Gallatin at Albany (G)
Stanberry at South Harrison Quad (G)
Mid-Buchanan at Maryville (G)
Nebraska City, Norris at Waverly (G)
East Central Nebraska Conference Meet at Eagle/Mead (G)
Syracuse, Lincoln Christian at Ashland-Greenwood (G)
KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE
Maryville vs. Kearney at Excelsior Springs Tournament (B)
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE
Northeast Nodaway at Platte Valley
Worth County at Stanberry
Albany at North Andrew
Maryville at Cameron
Platteview at Nebraska City
Falls City at Mid-Buchanan
Fairbury at Auburn
Syracuse, Ashland-Greenwood at Douglas County West
KMALAND SWIMMING SCHEDULE
Abraham Lincoln at Lewis Central (G)
KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE
Savannah at Maryville (G)
Roncalli Catholic at Nebraska City (B)
KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Shenandoah at Harlan
Clarinda, Kuemper Catholic at Denison-Schleswig
Atlantic, Creston at Lewis Central
Corner Conference
Sidney at Essex
East Mills at Griswold
Western Iowa Conference
Logan-Magnolia at Riverside
Pride of Iowa Conference
Bedford at Lenox On KMAX-Stream
Nodaway Valley at Mount Ayr
Central Decatur at East Union
Missouri River Conference
Sioux City North at Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Bishop Heelan Catholic at Sioux City West
Bluegrass Conference
Diagonal at Lamoni
Ankeny Christian at Mormon Trail
Twin Cedars at Seymour
Melcher-Dallas at Moravia
Orient-Macksburg at Murray
Non-Conference
Fremont-Mills at Underwood
Coon Rapids-Bayard, East Sac County at IKM-Manning
Glidden-Ralston, Madrid at Audubon
Martensdale-St. Marys at Baxter
Sioux City East at South Sioux City
Area Missouri
East Atchison at Nodaway Valley
Union Star at Rock Port
South Holt at Mound City
Penney at Maryville
Area Nebraska
Plattsmouth at Douglas County West
Conestoga, Palmyra at Mead
Johnson County Central, Freeman at Wilber-Clatonia
Falls City at Elmwood-Murdock
Raymond Central at Louisville
Syracuse at Bishop Neumann
Ashland-Greenwood at Logan View
Lourdes Central Catholic at Humboldt-TRS
Johnson-Brock at Pawnee City