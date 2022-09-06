KMA Sports Logo
Design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- KMA Sports has coverage from Bedford/Lenox volleyball and the Clarinda cross country meet to highlight another busy Tuesday in KMAland.

Check out the full schedule below.

KMALAND CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE 

AT Clarinda Follow @nickstavas

AT Treynor

AT Winterset (Creston, East Union, Nodaway Valley, Martensdale-St. Marys)

AT Central Decatur

AT LeMars 

AT Van Buren (Moravia)

AT Chillicothe (Platte Valley)

KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE 

LeMars Invitational (B)

Rock Port, Worth County, Gallatin at Albany (G)

Stanberry at South Harrison Quad (G)

Mid-Buchanan at Maryville (G)

Nebraska City, Norris at Waverly (G)

East Central Nebraska Conference Meet at Eagle/Mead (G)

Syracuse, Lincoln Christian at Ashland-Greenwood (G)

KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE 

Maryville vs. Kearney at Excelsior Springs Tournament (B)

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE 

Northeast Nodaway at Platte Valley

Worth County at Stanberry

Albany at North Andrew

Maryville at Cameron

Platteview at Nebraska City

Falls City at Mid-Buchanan

Fairbury at Auburn

Syracuse, Ashland-Greenwood at Douglas County West

KMALAND SWIMMING SCHEDULE 

Abraham Lincoln at Lewis Central (G)

KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE 

Savannah at Maryville (G)

Roncalli Catholic at Nebraska City (B)

KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE 

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Shenandoah at Harlan

Clarinda, Kuemper Catholic at Denison-Schleswig

Atlantic, Creston at Lewis Central 

Corner Conference 

Sidney at Essex

East Mills at Griswold

Western Iowa Conference 

Logan-Magnolia at Riverside

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Bedford at Lenox On KMAX-Stream 

Nodaway Valley at Mount Ayr

Central Decatur at East Union

Missouri River Conference 

Sioux City North at Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Bishop Heelan Catholic at Sioux City West

Bluegrass Conference 

Diagonal at Lamoni

Ankeny Christian at Mormon Trail

Twin Cedars at Seymour

Melcher-Dallas at Moravia

Orient-Macksburg at Murray

Non-Conference 

Fremont-Mills at Underwood

Coon Rapids-Bayard, East Sac County at IKM-Manning

Glidden-Ralston, Madrid at Audubon

Martensdale-St. Marys at Baxter

Sioux City East at South Sioux City

Area Missouri 

East Atchison at Nodaway Valley

Union Star at Rock Port

South Holt at Mound City

Penney at Maryville

Area Nebraska 

Plattsmouth at Douglas County West

Conestoga, Palmyra at Mead

Johnson County Central, Freeman at Wilber-Clatonia

Falls City at Elmwood-Murdock

Raymond Central at Louisville

Syracuse at Bishop Neumann

Ashland-Greenwood at Logan View

Lourdes Central Catholic at Humboldt-TRS

Johnson-Brock at Pawnee City

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.