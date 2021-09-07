KMA Sports Logo
(KMAland) -- The KMAland Sports Schedule is packed and includes coverage from KMA Sports at the Clarinda XC meet and Shenandoah/Harlan volleyball. Check out the full schedule below.

KMALAND CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE 

AT Clarinda Follow @TrevMaeder96

AT Treynor

AT Winterset (Creston, East Union, Martensdale-St. Marys, Nodaway Valley, Orient-Macksburg)

AT Central Decatur

AT LeMars

AT Chillicothe (Platte Valley)

AT Van Buren County (Moravia)

AT Auburn 

KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE 

LeMars Invitational (B)

Rock Port, Worth County, Gallatin at Albany (G)

Nebraska City, Waverly at Norris (G)

East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament at Crooked Creek/Lincoln (G)

Ashland-Greenwood, Lincoln Christian at Syracuse (G)

KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE 

Maryville vs. Smithville at Excelsior Springs Tournament (B)

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE 

South Holt at North Platte

Platte Valley at Northeast Nodaway 

North Andrew at Albany

Stanberry at Worth County

Cameron at Maryville

Plattsmouth at Omaha Benson

Nebraska City at Platteview

Malcolm at Cass

Weeping Water at Falls City

Auburn at Fairbury

Ashland-Greenwood, Douglas County West at Syracuse

KMALAND SWIMMING SCHEDULE 

Lewis Central at Abraham Lincoln 

KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE 

Maryville at Savannah (G)

Nebraska City at Roncalli Catholic (B)

KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE 

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Harlan at Shenandoah VIDEO at kmaland.com

Denison-Schleswig, Kuemper Catholic at Clarinda

Glenwood at Red Oak

Lewis Central at St. Albert

Corner Conference 

Griswold at East Mills

Essex at Sidney

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Mount Ayr at Nodaway Valley

Lenox at Bedford

East Union at Central Decatur 

Rolling Valley Conference 

Boyer Valley, Paton-Churdan at Ar-We-Va

Missouri River Conference 

Sioux City West at Bishop Heelan Catholic

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Sioux City North

Bluegrass Conference 

Mormon Trail at Ankeny Christian Academy

Lamoni at Diagonal

Murray at Orient-Macksburg

Moravia at Melcher-Dallas

Seymour at Twin Cedars 

Non-Conference 

Underwood at Fremont-Mills

Logan-Magnolia, River Valley at MVAOCOU

Audubon at ACGC

Baxter at Martensdale-St. Marys

South Sioux City at Sioux City East

Missouri/Nebraska

East Atchison at North Nodaway 

Mound City at Rock Port

South Holt at Nodaway Valley

Maryville at Penney

Johnson County Central, Wilber Clatonia at Freeman

Conestoga, Mead at Palmyra

Weeping Water at Yutan

Elmwood-Murdock at Falls City 

Louisville at Raymond Central 

Logan View at Ashland-Greenwood

Humboldt-TRS at Lourdes Central Catholic

Pawnee City at Johnson-Brock

Falls City Sacred Heart at Diller-Odell

