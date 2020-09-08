KMA Sports Logo
(KMAland) -- It's a very busy Tuesday in KMAland, including Red Oak/Glenwood volleyball on our KMAX-Stream.

Check out the full schedule below:

KMALAND CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE 

Clarinda Meet

Treynor Meet

Central Decatur Meet

Winterset Meet

LeMars Meet

Van Buren Meet

KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Harlan at Shenandoah

Clarinda vs. Denison-Schleswig (at Kuemper Catholic)

Clarinda at Kuemper Catholic

Red Oak at Glenwood On KMAX-Stream, 7:15 PM

St. Albert at Lewis Central

Denison-Schleswig a Kuemper Catholic

Corner Conference 

Sidney at Essex

East Mills at Griswold

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Bedford at Lenox

Nodaway Valley at Mount Ayr

Central Decatur at East Union

Rolling Valley Conference 

Coon Rapids-Bayard at West Harrison

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Ar-We-Va

Paton-Churdan at Woodbine

Glidden-Ralston at CAM

Missouri River Conference 

Bishop Heelan Catholic at Sioux City West

Sioux City North at Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Bluegrass Conference 

Diagonal at Lamoni

Melcher-Dallas at Moravia

Ankeny Christian at Mormon Trail

Orient-Macksburg at Murray

Other Area Iowa 

Fremont-Mills at Underwood

MVAOCOU at Logan-Magnolia

River Valley at Logan-Magnolia

Maryville at Southwest Valley

Sioux City East at South Sioux City

Area Missouri/Nebraska 

North Nodaway at East Atchison

Rock Port at Mound City

West Nodaway at Union Star

Nodaway-Holt at South Holt

Lourdes Central Catholic at Humboldt-TRS

Freeman at Johnson County Central

Wilber-Clatonia at Johnson County Central 

Falls City at Elmwood-Murdock

Ashland-Greenwood at Logan View/Scribner-Snyder

Raymond Central at Louisville

Palmyra vs. Conestoga (at Mead)

Palmyra at Mead

Johnson-Brock at Pawnee City

Yutan at Weeping Water

Diller-Odell at Falls City Sacred Heart

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE 

Maryville at Cameron

Northeast Nodaway at Platte Valley

Albany at North Andrew

Platteview at Nebraska City

Fairbury at Auburn

Douglas County West/Omaha Concordia at Ashland-Greenwood

Syracuse at Ashland-Greenwood

Syracuse vs. Douglas County West/Omaha Concordia (at Ashland-Greenwood)

Cass at Malcolm (DH)

Falls City at Weeping Water

KMALAND SOCCER SCHEUDLE 

Maryville at Benton (B)

KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE

Savannah at Maryville (G)

Roncalli Catholic at Nebraska City (B)

KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE 

Norris, Waverly at Nebraska City (G)

Blair, Elkhorn North at Plattsmouth (G)

East Central Nebraska Conference Meet at Crooked Creek Golf Course (Lincoln)

Syracuse at Lincoln Christian (G)

