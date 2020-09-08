(KMAland) -- It's a very busy Tuesday in KMAland, including Red Oak/Glenwood volleyball on our KMAX-Stream.
Check out the full schedule below:
KMALAND CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE
Clarinda Meet
Treynor Meet
Central Decatur Meet
Winterset Meet
LeMars Meet
Van Buren Meet
KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Harlan at Shenandoah
Clarinda vs. Denison-Schleswig (at Kuemper Catholic)
Clarinda at Kuemper Catholic
Red Oak at Glenwood On KMAX-Stream, 7:15 PM
St. Albert at Lewis Central
Denison-Schleswig a Kuemper Catholic
Corner Conference
Sidney at Essex
East Mills at Griswold
Pride of Iowa Conference
Bedford at Lenox
Nodaway Valley at Mount Ayr
Central Decatur at East Union
Rolling Valley Conference
Coon Rapids-Bayard at West Harrison
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Ar-We-Va
Paton-Churdan at Woodbine
Glidden-Ralston at CAM
Missouri River Conference
Bishop Heelan Catholic at Sioux City West
Sioux City North at Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Bluegrass Conference
Diagonal at Lamoni
Melcher-Dallas at Moravia
Ankeny Christian at Mormon Trail
Orient-Macksburg at Murray
Other Area Iowa
Fremont-Mills at Underwood
MVAOCOU at Logan-Magnolia
River Valley at Logan-Magnolia
Maryville at Southwest Valley
Sioux City East at South Sioux City
Area Missouri/Nebraska
North Nodaway at East Atchison
Rock Port at Mound City
West Nodaway at Union Star
Nodaway-Holt at South Holt
Lourdes Central Catholic at Humboldt-TRS
Freeman at Johnson County Central
Wilber-Clatonia at Johnson County Central
Falls City at Elmwood-Murdock
Ashland-Greenwood at Logan View/Scribner-Snyder
Raymond Central at Louisville
Palmyra vs. Conestoga (at Mead)
Palmyra at Mead
Johnson-Brock at Pawnee City
Yutan at Weeping Water
Diller-Odell at Falls City Sacred Heart
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE
Maryville at Cameron
Northeast Nodaway at Platte Valley
Albany at North Andrew
Platteview at Nebraska City
Fairbury at Auburn
Douglas County West/Omaha Concordia at Ashland-Greenwood
Syracuse at Ashland-Greenwood
Syracuse vs. Douglas County West/Omaha Concordia (at Ashland-Greenwood)
Cass at Malcolm (DH)
Falls City at Weeping Water
KMALAND SOCCER SCHEUDLE
Maryville at Benton (B)
KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE
Savannah at Maryville (G)
Roncalli Catholic at Nebraska City (B)
KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE
Norris, Waverly at Nebraska City (G)
Blair, Elkhorn North at Plattsmouth (G)
East Central Nebraska Conference Meet at Crooked Creek Golf Course (Lincoln)
Syracuse at Lincoln Christian (G)