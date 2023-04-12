KMA Sports Logo 3
(KMAland) -- Baseball, golf, soccer and tennis are all on the KMAland Sports Schedule for Wednesday. Check out the full slate below.

KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE  

Benton at Savannah 

King City at Maysville

KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE 

Thomas Jefferson, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City East at Whispering Green Golf Club (G)

Rock Port, Mid-Buchanan at East Atchison (B)

Milford Invitational (B)

KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE 

Omaha South Tournament (G) (Lewis Central)

Maryville at Bishop LeBlond (G)

The Platte at Bellevue East (B)

KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE  

Sioux City West at Bishop Heelan Catholic (B)

Maryville at St. Pius X (B)

Savannah at Central (B)

