KMA Sports Logo 3
Design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Wednesday's KMAland Sports Schedule has baseball, golf and tennis on the slate. Check out the full schedule below.

KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE

Albany at Nodaway Valley

Maryville at Benton Tournament

Gross Catholic at Plattsmouth

KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE

Clarinda at East Atchison (B)

Thomas Jefferson, Sioux City East at Bishop Heelan Catholic (G)

Stanberry Invitational (B)

KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE

Harlan at Lewis Central (B)

Sioux City West at Bishop Heelan Catholic (B)

Maryville at Benton (B)

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.