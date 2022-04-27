KMA Sports Logo 3
(KMAland) -- There is plenty of golf and tennis on the KMAland Sports Schedule for Wednesday. Check out the full schedule below.

KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE

Maryville at Savannah

KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE

CYO Tournament at St. Mary’s, Storm Lake (B)

CYO Tournament at St. Edmond, Fort Dodge (G)

Maryville Tournament (B)

Palmyra Invitational (B)

KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE

Council Bluffs City Tournament (G)

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Bishop Heelan Catholic (G)

Sioux City East at Sioux City West (G)

Bishop Heelan Catholic at Sioux City East (B)

Midland Empire Conference Tournament (B)

