KMA Sports Logo 3
Design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Plenty of golf and a bit of soccer and tennis land on the KMAland Sports Schedule for Wednesday. Check out the full slate below.

KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE

Bellevue East Invitational (B) (Lewis Central, St. Albert)

Hamburg, Rock Port, Mound City Mid-Buchanan at East Atchison (B)

Maryville at Savannah (B)

King City, Worth County at Stanberry (B)

Douglas County West Tournament (B) (Ashland-Greenwood, Louisville, Syracuse)

KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE 

Savannah at Chillicothe (G)

KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE

Central Tournament (B) (Savannah)

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.