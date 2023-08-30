KMA Sports Logo 3
(KMAland) -- Golf, soccer and tennis populate the KMAland Sports Schedule for Wednesday.

Check out the full slate below.

KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE 

Tournament at Floyd Park Golf Course, Sioux City (B)

Maysville, Princeton, South Harrison at Albany (G)

King City, Worth County, Gallatin at Stanberry (G)

Cameron at Maryville (G)

KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE 

Savannah vs. Grandview (Winnetonka Tournament) (B)

Maryville vs. Lone Jack (Barstow Tournament (B)

KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE 

Maryville at Lafayette (G)

Savannah at Chillicothe (G)

